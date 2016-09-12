BOYS SOCCER: Red River shuts out Wave

Red River's Reed Turner scores a goal late in the first half as East Grand Forks goalie Blake Felch and Nate Thompson look on. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River's Bassel El-Rewini and East Grand Forks' Edmond Jones fight for control of the ball during their match Monday at East Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Red River shut out the Green Wave 4-0 in boys soccer at Senior High Field. The four goals were a season high for the Roughriders and came after a four-game stretch in which the 6-2-1 Riders totaled three goals.

"More goals (the last few games) would have been nice,'' Red River coach Luke Glasoe said. "We had some opportunities to score. But it's a tough game to score in. Hopefully this will be a shift for us.

"Our results have been OK. West Fargo (a 7-2 loss) is the only game we've really been out of all year.''

The sparkplug of the offense came from a new source. Foreign exchange student Luca Gardner from Italy was eligible to play for the first time. He responded by scoring the Riders' first two goals for a 2-0 advantage just 11:36 into the game.

"Luca just got his required practices in and became eligible to play today,'' Glasoe said. "He's a composed player and very technically skilled. We hope he can give us more scoring. It was a good first outing.''

The two goals tie Gardner for second on the team on the season. He became the first Rider this season with a multi-goal game.

Reed Turner scored 23 seconds before to halftime to make it 3-0 and Jonas Adams added his team-leading third goal in the second half. It was a game in which Red River dominated possession time.

Senior High dropped to 0-3-1. The Wave haven't scored yet this season.

"We're still trying to figure it out,'' Wave coach Matt Stengl said. "We have a lot of kids learning the system. It's a work in process.

"We're still trying to learn our defense. We have a lot of young guys back there. And that affects the offense. If you can't play defense and get the ball, you can't get anything going on offense.''

Blake Felch had five saves in goal for the Wave. Senior High put two shots on goal, with Blaiz Halverson stopping both in the first half.