UND SOCCER: Still stuck on one

University of North Daktoa’s Maura Duigan (25) and South Dakota State's Jennie Scislow (28) intertwin as they battle for the ball in the second half of Wednesday’s game at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Daktoa’s Michelle Stingle (24) send the ball towards her teammates with a header in the first half of Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State University at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Daktoa’s Riley Koberinski (15) and South Dakota State University's Lauren Kressock (5) chase the ball in the second half of Wednesday’s game at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D.(Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Daktoa’s Veronica Kessler (30) heads down the field at Wednesday’s game against South Dakota State University at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Daktoa’s Ally Cranfield (12) attempts to get around Bianca Madonia at Wednesday’s game at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

South Dakota State's Shelby Raper (4) blocks University of North Daktoa’s Maggie Spellman (7) from the ball in the second half of Wednesday’s game at Bronson Field in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Goals haven't been easy to come by for UND so far this season.

Going into Wednesday's contest against South Dakota State, the Fighting Hawks had only put up one goal in four games. After Wednesday, the Hawks still sat with just the one goal, as they suffered a 1-0 double overtime loss to the Jackrabbits at Bronson Field.

"This was our third game in overtime this season," said UND coach Matt Kellogg. "South Dakota State is a perennial NCAA team. "I'm pleased that we were able to bounce back from our loss against Omaha on Sunday."

In the early moments of the first half, UND tried playing the long ball over the top of SDSU's back line, but were unsuccessful, in large part due to the Jackrabbits central defenders Lindsee Larson and Alexa Hepner.

Larson and Hepner won every race and squashed any opportunity at giving UND a look at goal inside the box.

The Fighting Hawks defense did a great job of shutting down the Jackrabbits, who controlled a majority of the game's play. SDSU was only able to register six shots in regulation, none of which tested UND netminder Catherine Klein.

UND struggled to gain any momentum offensively throughout. The Hawks best scoring chance came with six minutes to play in regulation when sophomore Katie Moller struck one from 25 yards out that went straight at SDSU goalie Nicole Inskeep.

After a scoreless regulation, the game went to overtime.

The Jackrabbits finally had an answer for the UND defense in the 107th minute when Kyli Nelson redirected a cross from Nicole Hatcher on goal to seal the win. SDSU improves to 2-2-1 on the season.

UND falls to 1-3-1 on the season and will play host to North Dakota State on Friday at 4 p.m.