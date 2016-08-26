AUTO RACING: Dakota Donny

Jacob Allen (left) Jason Sides and Dominic Scelzi race Friday night at River Cities Speedway. The World of Outlaws make their second appearance of the season in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Mark Dobmeier competes for best time during a qualifying lap at the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks Friday night. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Austin Pierce sits at the turn after being hit in the fourth heat during Friday night's races at the River Cities Speedway. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Emergency crews help racer Trent Stengl after he went over the track Friday night at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Donny Schatz is pushing 40. But he's not slowing down at all. Actually, he's getting faster and faster. And more dominant at River Cities Speedway, too.

In dominating fashion, Schatz led from start to finish in winning Friday night's 40-lap World of Outlaws feature at The Bullring before a crowd of more than 5,000 fans.

It was the fourth straight WoO win for Schatz at RCS. The Fargo driver also has won six of the past seven WoO features at RCS dating back to 2013.

For good measure, Schatz almost pulled a double-double as he finished second in the preceding late model feature.

"I was questioning my sanity when I started," said Schatz. "That late model feature was pretty demanding. I'm glad it was only 25 laps. I try to get as fit as I can. Some days, though, it's not enough.

"But if I didn't have a great race car I would have been in a bit of trouble. We had really good notes on this place from before."

Schatz led all 40 laps. It is believed that's first time a driver has led all 40 laps of a WoO feature since the circuit started racing in Grand Forks in 2007.

Brad Sweet was second, 4.026 seconds behind Schatz. RCS regular Mark Dobmeier, who started sixth, finished third, 6.185 seconds off the pace. It was Dobmeier's best RCS finish with the Outlaws.

"I would have killed for a caution flag," said Dobmeier. "We had a great car. In the dash, we took a gamble set-up wise and it definitely paid off. We had a great car in the feature. But we started so far back. We were racing for 10th place for a while it seemed. I was trying to save my tires but I said, 'Heck with it.' I got up on the wheel and away we went.

"But I wish I could have had one more whack at Donny."

Schatz has won three straight WoO features since the Knoxville Nationals two weeks ago. At RCS, he set the quick time at 10.027 seconds, won his heat race and also the dash, which left him starting on the pole.

"The track was awesome," said Schatz. "But the hardest part of a 40-lap race is when you're in the lead. I had to go all over the place to get past lapped cars. You just have to go where you have to go."

Logan Schuchart and Joey Saldana rounded out the top five.

Schatz also posted the fastest lap time in the feature at 10.684 seconds (101.086 mph).

There were 40 cars that showed up to race, one of the biggest WoO fields since the circuit's first race at RCS.

Four other RCS regulars qualified for the 24-car feature—Wade Nygaard, Cory Mack, Casey Mack and Austin Pierce.

Dustin Strand edged Schatz to win the late model feature.

Strand led much of the race and edged the hard-charging Schatz by 0.297 of a second.

The Outlaws will race at the Nodak Speedway in Minot on Sunday.