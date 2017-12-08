The quick rundown: UND 2, SCSU 2, tie

Three stars: 1. Cam Johnson, UND, 31 saves; 2. Ryan Poehling, SCSU, goal; 3. Rhett Gardner, UND, goal.

Did you notice? UND defenseman Josh Rieger left the game in the second period after a collision with Husky defenseman and Grand Forks native Jon Lizotte but returned for the third period

Lineup notes: UND senior forward Trevor Olson returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. He played right wing on a line with Cole Smith and Johnny Simonson. Sophomore defenseman Andrew Peski also returned to the lineup after missing Saturday night's game against Western Michigan. Sophomore centers Ludvig Hoff and Dixon Bowen both missed the game with injuries. Hoff missed his second-consecutive game. Bowen missed his sixth-straight game. Both were injured blocking shots. Rookie Josh Rieger, who moved to forward last weekend, was back on defense. Defensemen Matt Kiersted and Casey Johnson were healthy scratches. Center Blake Winiecki was a scratch for St. Cloud State.

Updated records: UND 10-4-5, St. Cloud State 11-2-1.

Up next: UND at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. Saturday, National Hockey Center, St. Cloud, Minn.

UND 2, ST. CLOUD STATE 2, TIE

First period -- No scoring. Penalties -- Collin Adams, UND, interference, 5:48; Shane Gersich, UND, tripping, 15:04; Jon Lizotte, SCSU, tripping, 17:30

Second period -- 1. SCSU, Easton Brodzinski 5 (Patrick Newell 7, Kevin Fitzgerald 6) 11:31; 2. UND, Rhett Gardner 4 (Christian Wolanin 10, Colton Poolman 7) 15:16. Penalties -- Wolanin, UND, hooking, 2:54; Rhett Gardner, UND, delay of game, 4:05; Gabe Bast, UND, slashing, 5:26; Trevor Olson, UND, hooking, 8:21

Third period -- 3. SCSU, Ryan Poehling 5 6:15; 4. UND, Cole Smith 3 (Johnny Simonson 1, Wolanin 11) 9:14. No penalties

Overtime -- No scoring. Penalties -- Robby Jackson, SCSU, holding, 2:08

Three-on-three overtime -- No scoring. Penalties -- Nick Jones, UND, goaltender interference, 3:30

Shootout -- SCSU: Jake Wahlin (save); UND: Wolanin (goal)

Goalie saves -- UND: Cam Johnson 10-8-12-1 -- 31; SCSU: Jeff Smith 12-7-6-5 -- 30

Penalties-minutes -- UND 7-14, SCSU 3-6

Power plays -- UND 0-2, SCSU 0-6

Attendance -- 4,631

Referees -- Tom Sterns and Andy Thackaberry