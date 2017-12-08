Coyle was playing center during his five-game point streak, but coach Bruce Boudreau felt OK with the move.

"I don't think it bothers Charlie. So, if it doesn't bother Charlie, it doesn't bother me," he said. "Just watching him (practice on Thursday), he was flying. He is going to play his game and if he's lucky enough to get a point, it's going to be great.

"I think in the end, when his career is over and done with, he's going to have played center more than he's going to have played wing. That's where I look at him in the future. Sometimes, we've got to make little changes for short periods of time."

Coyle said he couldn't care less about shifting positions, something he's been doing for much of his six-year career.

"I'm at the point in my career where it's easy to jump right into it," he said. "It's muscle memory now. ... I'll get in on the forecheck a little more and focus on getting some shots off and getting position to see those passes and get shots and be a big body down there in the corner. Just the usual stuff."

It helps that Coyle will be playing on the same line with Zucker.

"We have played together before, even before we were here, so we've known each other for a long time and played with each other for a long time," Coyle said. "We know where each other are going to be out there. I know what he brings; he knows what I brings. It definitely helps."

Coyle, meanwhile, is working back to 100 percent after returning from a broken leg. Despite the recent hot streak, he thinks he still has another level he can get to.

"I just didn't have that jump (when I came back), so I died a little easier, which was expected," he said. "I'm feeling good now, though. I think I'm catching my stride. I feel better each game. I still have that jump that I have to get back to. It's progressing each game."

Calling it fair?

Two months into the season, the Wild have been on the penalty kill 100 times and on the power play 80 times. The discrepancy is second-to-last in the league behind Anaheim.

It's been especially prevelant over the past five games, 24 kills and 10 man advantages.

"It's ridiculous," Boudreau said. "And it's not from the coach yelling at the (referee). I don't get it. ... I have a hard time understanding it and the more I try to understand it the more confused I get."

Cullen scratched?

Matt Cullen and Gustav Olofsson got bag skated after Friday's morning skate, which likely means they will be healthy scratches for Friday's game at Honda Center.

Cullen hasn't been scratched this season, though he hasn't been overly impressive, contributing one goal and five assists. He declined comment after Friday's morning skate.

Olofsson has been scratched in all three games since Nate Prosser re-signed as a free agent, although it seems likely he'll be back on the blue line for Sunday's game against the Sharks in San Jose.

