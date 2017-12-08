Get to know UND senior forward Johnny Simonson

Q. What is the one thing Grand Forks needs to get?

A. Chipotle. I’m sure that’s a pretty common answer.

Q. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

A. I remember when I was younger at a festival playing against Rocco Grimaldi. He was at the top of the country. I haven’t seen a talent be that much above the rest since that festival in St. Cloud.

Q. What’s your favorite hockey movie?

A. Youngblood.

Q. Is a hot dog a sandwich?

A. No.

Q. What’s the first concert you ever attended?

A. Kenny Chesney at the Fargodome.

Q. What’s the most you’ve ever eaten in one sitting?

A. A six pack and a pound from Taco John’s in high school (six tacos and a pound of Potato Oles).

Q. Who is the best-dressed on the team?

A. Hayden Shaw.

Q. Who is the worst-dressed player on the team?

A. Trevor Olson.

Q. If you were a baseball player, what would your walk-up song be?

A. Stranglehold by Ted Nugent.

Q. What emoji do you use the most on your phone?

A. Thumbs up.

Q. What food do you love that other people seem to hate?

A. Cilantro.

Q. If UND could play one game this season in any city in the world, where would you choose?

A. Los Angeles.

Q. Who is your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

A. Luke Schulz, a high school buddy.

Q. What’s your favorite workout?

A. Pullups.

Q. If you could have dinner with any two people, who would you choose?

A. Mick Jagger and Tiger Woods.