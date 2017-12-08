He helped UND become the first team to post back-to-back shutouts against St. Cloud State in the building.

So, forgive the UND senior forward if he’s a little sentimental about his last trip to the building where he grew up learning the game.

“It’s kind of sad in a way, growing up there, practicing and playing there throughout my youth hockey years,” Poganski said. “A lot of fun throughout the years. I’d like nothing more than two wins my last time there.”

Poganski, a St. Cloud, Minn., native, will play in a marquee series in his final trip home featuring two of the top five teams in the country.

St. Cloud State (11-2) enters the weekend ranked No. 2 nationally. The Huskies lead the nation in offense and have been even more dominant at home.

St. Cloud State is a perfect 8-0 at home, averaging five goals per game and an average margin of victory of 3.12 goals. They’ve only played a single one-goal game at home this year. The rest have generally been blowouts.

UND (10-4-4) enters the weekend ranked No. 5 nationally and as St. Cloud State’s nemesis in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The last time the Huskies have won a series against UND in the building was November 2001. Last season, the Fighting Hawks won 3-0 and 4-0 with goalie Cam Johnson stopping all 62 shots he faced.

“It’s a huge test for us,” Poganski said. “Maybe we can kind of rate where our season is at, see where we have to improve. I think it’s going to be a fun weekend. They’re one of the top teams in the country.”

In all games, St. Cloud State is averaging a national-best 4.54 goals per game. Nobody else is even close to that mark (Penn State is second at 3.89). The Huskies are led by a potent power play that’s converting at 27.4 percent (32.6 percent at home).

Defenseman Jimmy Schuldt, a coveted NHL free agent, leads the team with 19 points and a nation-leading plus-22 rating.

Other top threats include Robby Jackson (16 points), first-round NHL draft pick Ryan Poehling (15 points), junior Mikey Eyssimont (14 points) and Grand Forks Red River’s Jacob Benson (10 points).

“This is a team, on the big rink, that likes to play with pace and generate off the rush,” said UND coach Brad Berry, referring to St. Cloud’s Olympic-sized rink that’s 15 feet wider than Ralph Engelstad Arena’s NHL-sized sheet. “We have to make sure we don’t give them a lot of offensive chances off the rush. We have to make sure our five guys are playing tight all over the ice together.”

The Fighting Hawks, who have a three-week break for Christmas after this weekend, beat St. Cloud State five of six times last season, including twice in the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs in Grand Forks.

“Last year, we did a lot of things to try to have success against St. Cloud,” Berry said. “We’re going to have to continue to do that. That means not only our play with the puck but also our play without the puck. We’re going to have to play very good defensively against a team that has a lot of depth and offensive power. Playing strong defense is No. 1 and discipline is another thing -- not taking a whole lot of penalties against these guys.”

If UND follows that recipe, maybe Poganski can make one last memory at his childhood arena.

“You’re definitely a little more ready for that game, going back to St. Cloud in front of friends and family,” Poganski said. “I definitely have a little extra momentum on my back. I think there’s a little extra to play in front of friends and family, for sure.”

No. 5 UND at No. 2 St. Cloud State