T.J. Oshie leaves Capitals game with upper-body injury

Oshie was checking San Jose's Logan Couture in the corner and was falling down as the Sharks forward Joe Thornton skated in. Thornton's hip/backside sent Oshie's head into the boards.

Oshie eventually skated off under his own power and went to the dressing room.

Between periods, the Capitals announced Oshie would not return and would be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Early in the third period, Washington's Tom Wilson and Thornton fought.

Alex Ovechkin scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season and added an assist and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots to life the Capitals to a 4-1 victory.