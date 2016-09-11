Search
    North Star's Kvilvang commits to NDSU

    By Dom Izzo Today at 10:31 p.m.

    CANDO - Macey Kvilvang towered over her defenders this season in leading her North Star Bearcats to the North Dakota State B Girls Basketball Tournament.

    Now she'll have a chance to do that at the next level.

    Kvilvang verbally committed to play at North Dakota State Sunday. She'll sign her letter of intent in November.

    Kvilvang was an all-state player this past season, averaging 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Bearcats posted a 25-3 record and a third place finish at state.

    Macey's mom, Trina Elsperger was an all-state player for Cando in 1990.

    Kvilvang becomes the second verbal commit for the Bison for the class of 2017. She joins Winona, Minnesota's Danneka Voegeli that will sign in November.

