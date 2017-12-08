Kyle Rudolph has fan in Vikings great Steve Jordan

Just ask Jordan.

"He's still in mid-career, so time will tell," Jordan said. "If he continues to progress, he's got unlimited potential. He's a Pro Bowl-type player."

Jordan played for the Vikings from 1982-94 and was named to six Pro Bowls. Rudolph made just one in his first six seasons but he could add another this year. He might not match last year's gaudy totals of 83 receptions for 840 yards, when the Vikings threw the ball more, but he's having his most efficient season, and Minnesota is winning big.

Rudolph has 50 catches for 465 yards for the 10-2 Vikings. According to Pro Football Focus, he has caught the most passes of any NFL player this season without a drop.

The 6-foot-5 Rudolph has become one of the NFL's most dangerous receivers in the red zone. In 13 targets inside the 20, he has 12 receptions, tied for most in the league, and five touchdowns, tied for fourth.

"The targets were a lot higher last year," Rudolph said. "You can credit that to playing from behind a lot more, the run game (now being better). ... This year it's a lot more efficient on targets."

Rudolph was thrown to 132 times last year, and had a reception 62.9 percent of the time. He's been targeted 70 times this season and caught 71.4 percent of them. His blocking also has improved. Just ask Jordan, 56, who follows the Vikings closely from the Phoenix area, where he works in construction management.

"It's refreshing to see in today's world of tight ends. He's a little more complete than most,'' said Jordan, who was well regarded for both his blocking and receiving. "I think from a blocking standpoint, he does a pretty good job. He's not predictable because they can keep him in the game for all snaps."

Jordan has met Rudolph on several occasions and given him tips on route running. He has three touchdowns in the past two games, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter in last Sunday's 14-9 win at Atlanta. Rudolph snagged a six-yard pass from Case Keenum in the back of the end zone.

"As a tight end, when you get inside the 20, that's where you got to make your money,'' Rudolph said. "We have to make plays. We have usually a size mismatch. ... You just throw a ball where only I can get to it.''

It sounds simple, but it often works in the red zone.

"He's got a great catch radius,'' said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "I think that's a big thing: Quarterbacks trust him. The size helps, too. ... He's got good hands.''

Keenum, in his first year with the Vikings, has developed a good rapport with Rudolph. The tight end has caught at least four passes in eight straight games, a career high.

"Him and Case have something good going on right now," said running back Jerick McKinnon.

Of Rudolph's 50 catches, 47 have been from Keenum. When asked about having not dropped a single pass, Rudolph turned around and knocked on piece of wood.

"Mostly, it's mental,'' he said. "You add up all the balls that you catch throughout the course of (practice) and it could be 200, 300 catches that you have. When the ball's in the air, focus in on a small point, mentally locking in and not worrying about what's around you."

Rudolph has 315 catches in seven seasons with the Vikings. If he continues his recent pace, he could challenge Jordan's team tight-end record of 498 catches by his 10th season, three less years than Jordan played.

"When I played, I didn't think we used the tight end as much as we should have," Jordan said. "I'm just so happy they use Kyle in such an effective manner. The Vikings are thankfully employing his skill set."

