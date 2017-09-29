Wentz honored as NFLPA's Week 3 Community MVP

The former North Dakota State star has been named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP for his help in propelling a campaign to provide service dogs for individuals with special needs.

Wentz, who grew up in Bismarck, donated $120,000 on Sept. 22 to Canine Partners for Life to secure specially trained service dogs for individuals who have a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities, according to a press release from the NFL Player's Association.

Wentz launched his foundation, Audience of One, in July while he was in North Dakota. The foundation strives to demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need. Wentz's objectives are to support youth in Philadelphia by providing service dogs to assist with their development and quality of life; care for and provide food, shelter and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth abroad; and create hunting and outdoor opportunities for the physically disabled, the underserved and military veterans.

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Wentz's foundation or charity of his choice along with an in-kind donation to him on behalf of their supporting partner, Delta Private Jets.

The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes NFL players who are making a positive impact in their local communities. Each week during the regular season, the NFLPA will celebrate one NFL player who has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to his community.

To be eligible for the Community MVP award, a player must be a dues-paying member of the NFLPA and either on a current NFL roster or actively seeking employment as a free agent. Previous 2017 Community MVP's include; J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans, Colin Kaepernick and Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles.