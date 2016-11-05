Senior spotlight: Get to know Bison wide receiver Eric Perkins
Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
A: Probably to fly. Seems really cool to fly, be up in the air, fly around and stuff.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: Me and my girlfriend share Spotify together, so probably a lot of Justin Bieber on there.
Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?
A: Probably Iowa State. Everybody just tries to make short jokes and stuff.
Q: Who has the best hair on the team?
A: Me.
Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?
A: Tre (Dempsey) probably thinks he's the best dancer.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: Hopefully at a college doing strength and conditioning.
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Probably my dad. My dad is my hero because he works hard every day and never complains about anything. Just does his job and gets everything done.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: I have a pet snake.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: It means you're part of a family. Everybody that comes in here is like brought together. We all mold together right away. You're part of a brotherhood right away.