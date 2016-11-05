You name it, most of the big names have given a performance, some more than once.

Over 15 million fans have also walked through the doors to watch everything from concerts to motivational speakers to Bill Gates. Paul McCartney once graced the stage.

"Other than the full Beatles or Michael Jackson or Madonna, other than that, the vast majority of them," Fargodome general manager Rob Sobolik said of the legendary acts.

From the sporting world standpoint, a few NBA exhibition games gave a glimpse of a few stars like Kevin Garnett. And when it comes to big name coaches with a high national profile, Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders coached in the dome.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, perhaps the biggest national name in football coaching in Fargodome history will be on the west sideline.

People know Bo.

Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini and his Penguins face North Dakota State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Gate City Bank Field. Say what you want about his days at the University of Nebraska, the famous @fauxpelini Twitter handle or some well-publicized temper outbursts, Pelini has perhaps the biggest name recognition in FCS football.

He's in his second year at Youngstown meaning he's just about made all the travel rounds in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. When you put yourself out there like Pelini has over the years, certainly he also becomes a potential target for boisterous fans.

Asked how he's been treated by league fans this week, Pelini started his answer with a chuckle.

"Hit and miss," he said. "I think the fans in the Missouri Valley are pretty classy people. You get a person here or there yelling this and that but overall they're really classy people. It's been good. I've enjoyed my time in this conference so far."

It's been a decade since Youngstown has reached the FCS playoffs, which is an eternity for a program that was dominating in the 1990s under former head coach Jim Tressel, who went on to become a huge national name himself at Ohio State. Tressel has since returned to Youngstown as the university president, and when it comes to football has operated out of the public eye.

NDSU fans who were at last year's Youngstown game or saw it on television will not soon forget the tirade Pelini and assistant coach and brother Carl Pelini had at the referees over a late-game pass interference call. It made the ESPN highlights.

Facing third-and-3 from the YSU 18-yard line, Penguin defensive back Kenneth Durden was called for pass interference on Bison quarterback Easton Stick's intended pass to receiver Nate Moody. It gave NDSU a first down at the 6-yard line and Stick's four-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left gave the Bison a 27-24 lead.

Youngstown's Jody Webb returned the ensuing kickoff to his 30. With 29 seconds left, the Youngstown sideline was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct—continued frustration by the YSU coaching staff on the pass interference call.

Three plays later, after a third-and-25 quarterback sack, another unsportsmanlike penalty was called forcing a fourth-and-36 from YSU's 4-yard line. Television sideline reporter Beth Hoole said on the air that the referee crew became so uncomfortable with the situation that it requested a police escort after the game. It was also reported that Pelini bumped one of the refs, although there was no video evidence that it happened.

The TV shots of him tearing after the refs only added to his fiery reputation and name recognition. He was later reprimanded by the Missouri Valley.

NDSU head coach Chris Klieman has won two FCS national titles and has been on a coaching staff that has five rings. But put him next to Pelini on ESPN and most college football fans would most likely only recognize Pelini.

He's been gone from Nebraska for two years now, yet his name keeps surfacing around Lincoln. Earlier this year, in a story on the website SBNation, former Nebraska head coach and athletic director Tom Osborne, who hired Pelini, said he probably didn't know enough about Pelini when he hired him.

"There were a lot of good things about him but he didn't relate well to the press and in many cases did not relate well to the fans," Osborne said. "And so those were the things that were not as good. So, end result I think that it didn't work out as well as I had hoped. So these things are the things that always make hirings hard."

Check out his Wikipedia profile and there is a three-part section on "controversies" including the NDSU game.

On Saturday, he visits the most hostile home field advantage in the Missouri Valley — if not the FCS.