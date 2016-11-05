Forum/WDAY FCS Power Poll

1. Eastern Washington (7-1)

Win over highly-ranked Montana keeps the Eagles on top. Last major test of the regular season with trip to dangerous Cal Poly.

2. North Dakota State (7-1)

Any win at Northern Iowa is a good win, style points are never part of the equation. Bison bring out the green Harvest helmets for Youngstown State this weekend.

3. Richmond (7-1)

A bye last week and what a good one for it with CAA showdown at home against James Madison. Spiders have won five in a row.

4. The Citadel (8-0)

The Bulldogs could all but wrap up SoCon autobid against Samford, with only VMI left on the conference schedule. Samford comes in with one league loss.

5. Sam Houston State (8-0)

Bearkats host McNeese State which in normal seasons would have huge postseason implications. But McNeese has struggled at times and is barely over .500.

6. Jacksonville State (7-1)

Gamecocks sent Eastern Illinois on the outside looking in at the FCS playoffs with big 47-14 win. Play at 3-5 Southeast Missouri this weekend.

7. James Madison (7-1)

A 7-1 record and only loss to North Carolina, JMU has a case to be ranked higher. Wins at Richmond and at Villanova next two games would prove it.

8. Youngstown State (6-2)

Penguins get a chance to prove they're for real in November at NDSU. A top 10 team to date by virtue of one of the best defenses in the FCS.

9. Chattanooga (8-1)

The Mocs are off this weekend with games at Wofford and at Alabama left on the schedule. Looking at 9-2 and an FCS playoff seed.

10. North Dakota (7-2)

All the Fighting Hawks have done is win lately. Seven straight victories, five by eight points or less, get them in the top 10. A possible QB change is something to look out for.