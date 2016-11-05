Five things to know about Youngstown State University

1 - Youngstown State, founded in 1908, has an enrollment of 15,194 students—the highest since 1990. Youngstown's president is Jim Tressel—the school's former football coach who won four FCS national titles and the former Ohio State football coach who won one national title.

2 - Youngstown, located 65 miles southeast of Cleveland and 61 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, is the ninth largest city in Ohio with a population of 66,982.

3 - Youngstown State is the only Division I program with a nickname called the Penguins. There are two stories dating back to 1933 the explains the origin of the nickname. One story claims a spectator thought the school's basketball team looked like Penguins when they stomped onto the floor. The other story claims the basketball team was traveling through two feet of snow to its next game when they decided the school—which had no nickname at the time—should adopt Penguins.

4 - Famous Youngstown State alumni include: actor Ed O'Neill, who portrayed Al Bundy on the TV sitcom "Married with Children" and portrays Jay Pritchett on the current sitcom "Modern Family;" former NFL quarterback and ESPN commentator Ron Jaworski and former Major League Baseball pitcher Dave Dravecky.

5 - Some stories claim that the use of penalty flags in football was the idea of longtime Youngstown State football coach Dwight 'Dike' Beede. Back in 1941, Beede evidently noticed some on-the-field confusion due to officials using whistles to signal a penalty. Thus Beede invented the penalty flag, which is now the standard for all football games.