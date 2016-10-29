The group doesn't have a catchy name, but one could be in the works. "Our Boys are Bison" or "The Gene Pool" are two monikers that have been bantered around, Bill said.

"This has been great," said Bill, whose son, Dan, plays linebacker for the Bison. "You get to know the parents. A lot of them that come from a long way."

The Marlettes are from Sioux Falls, S.D., and Dan is in his third year in the program. The tailgate has a tent, tables and a heater if needed. Bill and Jan generally plan the main food items, but that usually grows on Saturdays.

"It's almost like a potluck," Bill said.

Bill Marlette said the current group got the tailgate spot through Leo and Shirley Richard, the parents of former NDSU offensive lineman Austin Richard.

"They wanted to keep it with Bison parents," Bill said.

Bill said there are probably five families that are regulars at home games, but player parents who have established spots in other parts of the tailgate lot usually visit, too.

"A lot of them come and stop by, but maybe aren't there the full time," Jan said.

Brian and Kathleen Cyr are part of the core group. Their son, Jedre Cyr, was a fullback who completed his Bison career last season.

"It's kind of right in the center of tailgating," Brian said. "You get to know everyone around you. ... We're not too crazy, but we like to have a lot of fun."

Darrell and Kirsten Olson (sons Peter and Erik), Brent and Lori Jordheim (son Levi), Robert and Michelle Bennot (son Bryce) and Terry and Patricia Freeman (son Dallas) are among the parents of the current players who regularly take part in the tailgate.

Jan has been impressed with the tailgate atmosphere since Dan joined the program.

"What I like about it is it just shows so much passion," Jan said. "Everybody is fun. Everybody is having a good time. They're very welcoming."