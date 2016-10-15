Bison Game Day: Senior Spotlight, get to know defensive end Brad Ambrosius
Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?
A: Invisibility. I'd like to sneak around places where people don't know where I am.
Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?
A: Anything by Justin Bieber. I got probably five of those.
Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?
A: Not a lot of people trash talk me. Anything to do with my mom I guess.
Q: Who has the best hair on the team?
A: Martin John (MJ Stumpf).
Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?
A: Tre Dempsey.
Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?
A: Hopefully getting a job as a teacher, settling down. Who knows?
Q: Who is your hero?
A: Probably my parents, either of them. They're great people. They've supported me through my whole life. I'm an only child, so everything I do they're proud of me. They tell me every day. They're just awesome people.
Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?
A: I come from a city, but I'm a great outdoors guy. I love to be outside and in the country.
Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?
A: Pride. Knowing that everyone around you is just as committed and resourceful as you are in trying to let us win and get us back to everything we accomplished so far.