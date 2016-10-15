Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison Game Day: Senior Spotlight, get to know defensive end Brad Ambrosius

    By Chris Murphy Today at 7:19 a.m.
    1 / 2
    Defensive end Brad Ambrosius David Samson / The Forum2 / 2

    Q: If you could have one superpower what would it be?

    A: Invisibility. I'd like to sneak around places where people don't know where I am.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: Anything by Justin Bieber. I got probably five of those.

    Q: What's the funniest trash talk you've ever received?

    A: Not a lot of people trash talk me. Anything to do with my mom I guess.

    Q: Who has the best hair on the team?

    A: Martin John (MJ Stumpf).

    Q: Who is the best dancer on the team?

    A: Tre Dempsey.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: Hopefully getting a job as a teacher, settling down. Who knows?

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: Probably my parents, either of them. They're great people. They've supported me through my whole life. I'm an only child, so everything I do they're proud of me. They tell me every day. They're just awesome people.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: I come from a city, but I'm a great outdoors guy. I love to be outside and in the country.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: Pride. Knowing that everyone around you is just as committed and resourceful as you are in trying to let us win and get us back to everything we accomplished so far.

    Explore related topics:sportsBison Game DayBison Media Zonesenior spotlightBrad Ambrosiusnorth dakota statendsuBisonCollege football
    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
    Advertisement