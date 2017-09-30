Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison linebacker Matt Plank

Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: Katy Perry "Fireworks" is definitely a rough one, but that one gets me jacked.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: Hopefully coaching somewhere. The plan is to coach somewhere. In five years, I would like to be coaching at the college level.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Probably my dad. He is the one who put a football in my hands since I was 8 years old and I have been going on ever since. He has definitely been a big role model for me and that is why I am playing football today.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: That's a tough one. I was in choir in high school, and I get made fun of a lot for that by my teammates. I wear it on my chest. Don't ask me to sing anything, I'm not ready for that.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: It's definitely huge for me. When I got here, I went through the redshirt process. I wasn't a guy who was pulled up right away. I've been through the ups and downs of the program. I was here when the old coaching staff was here and they left. To me, it's just ... you're brothers. That's why everybody is here. You build a bond with these guys and you don't want to let go of it and that's why I am here today.