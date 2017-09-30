Search
    Senior Spotlight: Get to know Bison long snapper James Fisher

    By Kevin Schnepf Today at 7:47 a.m.
    James Fisher

    Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

    A: Super strength would be super cool to have. Watching Superman growing up was a really fun deal. Being to move anything would be a cool power to have.

    Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

    A: I think I have a Taylor Swift song ... I couldn't tell you the name of it. That would be maybe a little embarrassing to show off.

    Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

    A: I would love to playing in the NFL in five years.

    Q: Who is your hero?

    A: Big sports hero would probably be Bo Jackson. I think being able to play two sports, growing up playing baseball and football, that was like the ultimate dream to be doing that and making a living at it.

    Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

    A: That I have a black belt in karate. I kind of keep it under wraps because some people like to challenge that every once in awhile.

    Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

    A: For some reason, it's a lot more than I ever expected. The camaraderie, that goes among this team, I feel comfortable knowing everybody. From what I hear in other universities, it's not like that. Being able to call everybody on this team a friend or family, and being able to call on them for anything, is bigger than any gamer or sport that we're ever going to play.

    Kevin Schnepf
    Kevin Schnepf is the sports editor for The Forum. He has been working at The Forum since 1986.
    kschnepf@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5549
