Q: What is the most embarrassing song on your phone or iPod?

A: I think I have a Taylor Swift song ... I couldn't tell you the name of it. That would be maybe a little embarrassing to show off.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I would love to playing in the NFL in five years.

Q: Who is your hero?

A: Big sports hero would probably be Bo Jackson. I think being able to play two sports, growing up playing baseball and football, that was like the ultimate dream to be doing that and making a living at it.

Q: What is one thing people don't know about you?

A: That I have a black belt in karate. I kind of keep it under wraps because some people like to challenge that every once in awhile.

Q: What does being a Bison mean to you?

A: For some reason, it's a lot more than I ever expected. The camaraderie, that goes among this team, I feel comfortable knowing everybody. From what I hear in other universities, it's not like that. Being able to call everybody on this team a friend or family, and being able to call on them for anything, is bigger than any gamer or sport that we're ever going to play.