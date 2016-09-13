Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the first quarter of the Sept. 3, 2016, game against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

FARGO -- North Dakota State football first caught the attention of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz about a decade ago. The Bison earned a 27-21 victory against the Minnesota Gophers in the Metrodome during the 2007 season.

“That is the first clear vision I have of North Dakota State football,” Ferentz said Tuesday, Sept. 13. “I remember when I saw the film, we were getting ready to play Minnesota, I was like ‘Boy, that was hardly a fluke.’ That was just one team beating another team, straight-up football.”

The Hawkeyes (2-0) host the Bison (2-0) on 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2. NDSU last played an Big Ten Conference opponent in 2011 when it scored a 37-24 victory against the Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. The Bison have an 8-3 record against FBS teams.

The five-time defending Division I FCS national champions, the Bison have won their past five games against FBS opponents, including four win against teams from the Power 5 conferences.

“To me, most impressive, is to win five straight championships. I don’t care who you are, where you are, what decade, that’s impressive,” Ferentz said. “Then you start thinking about four playoff games a year, where it’s win or go home, and they’re 20 in a row in that regard. It’s kind of mind-boggling, quite frankly.”

The No. 11-ranked Hawkeyes are the highest-ranked FBS team the Bison started playing a Division I schedule in 2004. NDSU is the top-ranked team in FCS.

“It will be a daunting task,” Bison head coach Chris Klieman said. “We have to come up with great game plans. Our kids have to play exceptional football for us to have an opportunity to compete.”

NDSU is coming off back-to-back overtime wins against Charleston Southern and Eastern Washington, teams that were both ranked in the FCS top 10. The Hawkeyes rolled to wins against FBS opponents Miami (Ohio), 45-21, and Iowa State, 42-3.

Iowa is averaging 43.5 points and 205 rushing yards per game.

“The physicality of what we’re going to face is what really kind of makes us a little leery to see how well we’re going to match up,” Klieman said.

Ferentz is impressed with Bison sophomore quarterback Easton Stick, who is 10-0 as a starter. Stick went 8-0 last season after filling in for starter Carson Wentz, who missed eight games with a wrist injury. Wentz was the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft last April.

“The other thing I’m so impressed with … you have arguably the top player in the (NFL) draft last year go down; a guy comes off the bench and goes 8-0 as a starting quarterback and plays really well without any experience,” Ferentz said.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Stick has completed 34 of 53 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns through two games. He’s also rushed for 105 yards on 21 attempts.

“He’s tremendous,” Ferentz said. “We knew him in high school and liked him a lot in high school. You can only take one. We went a different direction on that one, but we really thought Easton was a really good player and good prospect.”

Ferentz said NDSU does a good job of recruiting the right players for its program and then developing those players.

“If I find out North Dakota State is looking at him, that piques my interest because I’ve got great respect for their evaluation skills,” Ferentz said. “I think they see things in players maybe other people don’t.”