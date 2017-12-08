The Bison have a young roster with only two seniors and have played a strong nonconference schedule to date with games against the University of Southern California, Mississippi State and two meetings against Missouri State, the favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference.

"We don't enjoy wearing the 3-5 (record) by any means," Richman said.

The Bison have lost three consecutive games heading into Saturday, Dec. 9's game against the rival University of North Dakota. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in Grand Forks at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"This is so much about us getting back on that right track and then us moving forward," Richman said.

The Bison women's team is also looking to get back on the right track against the Fighting Hawks. That game is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. NDSU (5-4) has lost three consecutive games and four of its past five after starting the season with a 4-0 record.

"There's a big buzz about this game as it should be, a lot of loyal fans on both sides," Bison women's coach Maren Walseth said. "There is a lot of excitement that goes into it, but it's important we put it in perspective from an emotional standpoint."

Bison sophomore Reilly Jacobson is coming off a career-high, 21-point performance in Tuesday's 82-79 home loss against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The 6-foot-2 forward is second on the team, averaging 10.7 points per game, while shooting 41 percent from the field. Fellow sophomore Sarah Jacobson and Rylee Nudell are right behind Reilly Jacobson, averaging 9.6 and 9.4 points per game, respectively.

"I'm really happy with our sophomores with how they've grown and developed," Walseth said.

The Fighting Hawks are sparked by two juniors. Fargo Davies graduate Lexi Klabo leads UND, averaging 17.6 and 9.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 Klabo also leads the team with 25 blocks.

"I think Lexi Klabo is playing with a lot of confidence right now," Walseth said.

Fallyn Freije is the second part of that duo, averaging 12.7 points per game. The 6-foot forward from Edmore, N.D., is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

"This is a great game to prepare us for what we are going to see later this year," Walseth said, referring to Summit League play.

Senior guard Paul Miller leads the Bison men, averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Bison are shooting 43 percent from the field through eight games.

Richman is concerned with UND's backcourt. Junior guard Geno Crandall and sophomore guard Marlon Stewart are averaging 17.0 and 13.1 points per game to lead UND. Crandall is shooting 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.

"They're dynamic in transition, made or missed shots," Richman said. "They're electric that way."

Richman said he acknowledges the rivalry element of the game, but at the same time doesn't want that to be his team's primary focus.

"If you start to make it a huge deal, that's going to hurt you in the grand scheme of things," Richman said.