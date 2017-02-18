Webber, McGrady lead Hall of Fame finalists

The finalists, who include four former NBA players and seven coaches, were announced on Saturday, Feb. 18, in New Orleans.

Webber averaged more than 20 points for nine consecutive seasons in a 15-year career with five NBA teams.

McGrady led league scorers in 2003 and 2004 and earned all-star honors seven times. He averaged 19.6 points in 15 NBA seasons.

Other first-time finalists are two-time NBA defensive player of the year Sidney Moncrief, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, Kansas coach Bill Self, Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey, former Connecticut women's player Rebecca Lobo and NBA referee Hugh Evans.

Returning for Hall of Fame consideration are five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, the most successful boys high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national women champions Wayland Baptist University.

The Class of 2017 will be announced on April 3 in Phoenix prior to the NCAA men's championship game. Enshrinement will take place during ceremonies at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept, 7-9.