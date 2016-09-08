Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow (11) throws during warm ups with the Philadelphia Eagles before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field in August 2015. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tebow signed a minor-league deal with the New York Mets and will reports to the one-month instructional league in Port. St. Lucie, Fla.

Tebow held a workout Aug. 30 and met one-on-one with five teams. Last week, he was considered close to finalizing a contract with the Atlanta Braves, but the deal didn't get done.

Tebow, 29, worked out in Los Angeles and 46 scouts attended. He last played organized baseball as a junior in high school.

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner, announced last month that he was interested in returning to baseball, attempting an athletic comeback in a sport he has not played since 2005.

Tebow attracted 28 of MLB's 30 teams -- only the Chicago Cubs and the Oakland Athletics did not attend -- to his Southern California workout.

The consensus among the observers was that Tebow showed some power potential and good speed, but his fielding didn't go as well. He batted against two former major league pitchers, David Aardsma and Chad Smith.

Tebow captured the 2007 Heisman Trophy as part of a stellar college football career at the University of Florida. The Broncos made him a first-round draft pick in 2010, and he led Denver to a playoff win after his second pro season. He also spent one season with the New York Jets. He is currently a broadcaster for ESPN and the SEC Network.

The Colorado Rockies, Braves and Marlins reportedly had interest in Tebow.