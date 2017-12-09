The Vikings head to Charlotte, N.C., with an eight-game winning streak, the NFC's top playoff position and a defense ranked second in total defense (289.1 yards per game), rushing defense (77.1 ypg) and scoring defense (17 ppg).

Kickoff is set for noon Sunday.

Last weekend's 14-9 victory at Atlanta indicates the defense is still improving. Asked this week what separates a good defense from a great one, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, "Probably the biggest thing is winning the game in the fourth quarter and being able to take over the game. I guess that would be it."

After the Vikings took a 14-9 lead at the end of the third quarter, their defense held quarterback Matt Ryan — the 2016 NFL MVP — and the Falcons to 45 yards on 14 plays. The closest Atlanta got to Minnesota's end zone was 27 yards, and veteran kicker Matt Bryant missed a 45-yard field goal with 4:43 remaining.

Zimmer has been a defensive coach since coaching part time at Missouri in 1979-80. He started his NFL career as a secondary assistant under Dallas Cowboys coach Barry Switzer in 1994. Six years later he became defensive coordinator, and in 2003 the Cowboys led the league in total defense.

It's hard to compare defenses, Zimmer said, before adding, "We're probably more talented here than that group."

The Vikings, NFL analyst Charles Davis said, are strong at all levels.

"The first thing you ask about a defense is, 'Do they have players?' " he said, "and they've got the players."

The Vikings have run-stoppers at tackle in Tom Johnson and Linval Joseph, and pass-rushers outside in Everson Griffen (third in NFL in sacks with 12) and Danielle Hunter. Linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks are fast enough to blitz and cover outlet receivers. In the secondary, they have two of the best in the NFL, safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

"They're pretty talented," Zimmer said. "... I don't worry and say, 'Oh, well, we have to help this guy and protect this guy' very often."

Smith has a team-high three interceptions and 1.5 sacks among his 50 tackles, second to Kendricks.

"I call Harrison Smith 'The Fixer,' " said Davis, who was a four-year starter at defensive back for the University of Tennessee. "When something's going wrong, Zimmer calls him over and says, 'Harrison, fix it.' "

Rhodes, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck said, might be the key to it all. Fast and 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, he has the rare ability to shut down the NFL's best receivers, which has been his job all season. He shadowed Julio Jones in Atlanta; Jones caught two passes for 24 yards.

"There aren't many cornerbacks with the size and skill to match up with the opposition's best athlete," Hasselbeck said. "That's a real advantage they have."

The Vikings got smoked at Pittsburgh in Week 2, but it wasn't because of Antonio Brown. He leads the NFL with 88 receptions for 1,296 yards but was limited to five for 65 and no touchdowns in the Steelers' 26-9 victory.

Rhodes' counterpart, third-year corner Trae Waynes, has been solid enough not to let quarterbacks pick on him. In all, the Vikings have allowed 12 passing touchdowns in 12 games while playing six of the NFL's top passing offenses (No. 2-ranked New Orleans, No. 4 Atlanta, No. 5 Pittsburgh, No. 6 Tampa Bay, No. 7 Detroit and No. 8 Los Angeles Rams).

Asked about the pressure the Vikings delivered on Ryan in Atlanta — the Falcons were 1 for 10 on third downs — Carolina's Rivera said, "Probably the biggest thing is, I think, it all starts with what the secondary does."

"They're physical with the receivers," Rivera said. "They don't give them clean releases, they give the pass-rushers an opportunity to get going vertically."

Rivera was a backup linebacker with the 1985 Bears, whose legendary "46" defense under defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan dominated the NFL on the way to a 15-1 regular season and what was at the time the most lopsided Super Bowl victory in history, 46-10 over the New England Patriots.

For many, it was the best defensive performance in NFL history, with consecutive playoff shutouts, a league-leading 12.4-point scoring average and 64 total sacks. But they have company. Some believe the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who allowed an astonishing 10.4 points a game, had the best NFL defense. Others say it was Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain in 1975-76.

Some will insist it was the Vikings' own Purple People Eaters of the 1970s, who allowed only 10.2 points and 200 yards a game on average in 1970 and helped Minnesota reach the Super Bowl four times. All those teams led the NFL in total defense, but none would be remembered nearly as fondly had they not advanced to the Super Bowl — and in three cases, won it.

You know the team that didn't. With a 10-2 record and the top seed in the NFC in its pocket, the question is whether this year's Vikings can break a 40-year skid.

"Oh, the Vikings are a Super Bowl team," Hasselbeck said. "People keep asking whether New Orleans has a good enough defense to get Drew Brees back to the Super Bowl; no one wonders if the Vikings have the defense to get Case Keenum there.

"But if you take the name and number off Keenum's jersey and watch him play, you ask anybody in football, he's playing at an elite level. If he keeps that up, do the Vikings have a good enough defense to win the Super Bowl? It's more than good enough."

Keenum started the season as a backup to Sam Bradford and with a spotty record as an NFL starter, but with him at the helm, the Vikings rank sixth in total offense (4,445 yards) and are averaging 26.7 points a game since a Week 6 victory over Green Bay.

That helps keep defensive players fresh and takes pressure off them to be perfect.

"I think the sky's the limit for us," veteran Vikings defensive end Brian Robison said. "We just have to see where we are at the end of the year."

That's all that will matter to posterity. The 1988 and 1989 Vikings led the NFL it total defense and drifted into relative obscurity after winning one playoff game between them. And although Minnesota's best defenses of the 1970s, the 1970 and 1975 teams, each failed to win playoff games, the Purple People Eaters are remembered because they played in four Super Bowls.

"I will say this: In the last couple of years, they've gotten progressively better. They're very consistent," Rivera said of this year's Vikings. "They are a very aggressive, attacking defense. But the hallmark will be if they can win their division, get in the playoffs and get themselves to the Super Bowl. (Then) I think people will talk about them in the same breath as the other really great defenses."