UND's Conner Avants gets it done despite size disadvantage

And Gonzaga, next week's opponent on UND's brutal nonconference schedule, supposedly is bigger than both Nebraska and Creighton.

But it doesn't matter to the UND center. Avants has stayed within UND's system and is producing—averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as the Fighting Hawks prepare for today's in-state rivalry game against North Dakota State.

Against Creighton and Nebraska, Avants averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. In each game, he gave up at least four inches to his opponents.

"It's definitely a good challenge playing against those guys and it shows that if you play within what we're trying to do, you can be successful," said Avants. "A lot of the stuff we do is designed to get guys in the right spots and let them do what they're good at doing."

UND coach Brian Jones said Avants has been efficient in his play.

"He goes about things the right way," said Jones. "He's low maintenance. He'll do what we need him to do to help us win games. He's efficient and crafty. He knows how to use what he has. He has great footwork. He says in his lane; keeps his game simple; know what his strengths are and he stays away from his weaknesses."

Neither team, however, will have a decided height advantage today when the Fighting Hawks and Bison tip off at 7 p.m. at The Betty.

Both teams prefer the perimeter game. UND is led by guards Geno Crandall (17.0 ppg), Marlon Stewart (13.1) and Cortez Seales (11.6), while the Bison are led by senior guard Paul Miller (14.6).

NDSU averages 25.3 three-pointers per game (201 total) and the Bison are shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. NDSU has attempted 238 field goals from inside the arc.

UND's big concern entering the game is its perimeter shooting.

The Hawks are shooting 44.3 percent overall and 26.7 percent on 3-point attempts. And they've been outrebounded by an average of 5.0 boards per game.

But they've managed a 4-4 record so far, thanks, in part, to the play of Avants inside and timely baskets from Crandall, Stewart and Seales.

But it's been a demanding nonconference season for the Hawks. Tonight, the pressure will be different for UND since it's a bragging rights game.

"Pressure is fun," said Crandall. "There is a ton of excitement to this game. Hopefully, we can come out, put a show on for the fans and get a win."

Crandall admits it's been a demanding—yet rewarding stretch—of basketball for the Hawks since they opened the season with a win in Hawaii against Troy—last season's Sun Belt Conference tournament champion.

"It's been a heck of a stretch," he said. "But we've made strides. We'll see what we're made of when conference play begins."

NDSU at UND

• When: 7 p.m. today.

• Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

• TV/radio: MidcoSN, 100.3 FM.

• Records: UND 4-4, North Dakota State 3-5.

• Of note: NDSU leads the series 5-3 in the Division I era. Last season, the teams played twice with the road team winning both games. UND won 74-56 in Fargo while the Bison won 87-70 in Grand Forks. NDSU is the only one of UND's six December opponents that did not participate in a postseason tournament during the 2016-17 season.