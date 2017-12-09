Wild's Dumba scores winning goal in OT vs. Ducks

Minnesota (14-11-3) came back from a 1-0 deficit but blew a 2-1 lead in regulation. The win snapped a three-game road losing streak.

Anaheim (12-12-6) got 28 saves from John Gibson, including three in overtime. The team had gained standings points in three straight games after winning at home Wednesday night.

Dumba got the game-winner at 3:43 of overtime, his third goal of the season. He took a pass from Charlie Coyle and deked across the slot to sweep the puck past Gibson.

Anaheim opened the scoring at 9:17 of the first period on Kevin Roy's fourth goal.

Roy skated off the right boards and fired a low wrist shot with Antoine Vermette screening Dubnyk, who got a piece to slow it down. But the puck trickled between his legs.

Ondrej Kase and Francois Beauchemin assisted on the goal, which came one second after an Anaheim power play expired.

Minnesota tied the score at 14:49 of the second period on Jason Zucker's 14th goal of the season.

Mikael Granlund skated the puck down the left side. He whirled left to right inside the Ducks' blue line, then curled up and fed Zucker, who swept across the slot and put a backhand into the center of the net with goaltender John Gibson reaching out his glove hand.

The Wild added a second goal two minutes later, at 16:58, Zack Mitchell scored his third of the year.

Daniel Winnik dug a puck out from behind the goal line and sent it to the blue line. Nate Prosser flung a shot toward a crowd in front of the Ducks' net. It hit Anaheim's Derek Grant and bounced to Mitchell, who fought off a check to knock it in.

The Ducks tied the score 2-2 at 13:35 of the third period on Adam Henrique's seventh goal of the season and third with Anaheim.

Corey Perry swept a pass off the boards behind the net while on his back with two Wild players on top of him. Henrique picked it up and went forehand to backhand to the front of the net to sweep the puck in.

NOTES: The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer, RW Jakob Silfverberg, and C Joseph Blandisi. Blandisi is day to day (upper body). He played two games for the Ducks after coming to the team with Adam Henrique in a Nov. 30 trade. ... Silfverberg has missed five games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Ducks have six players on injured reserve, most recently D Hampus Lindholm (December 4). ... The Wild scratched C Matt Cullen, D Gustav Olofsson, and D Jared Spurgeon. Spurgeon has missed five consecutive games with a groin strain. ... Minnesota recalled C Joel Eriksson Ek from Iowa (AHL) on Wednesday.