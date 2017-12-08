A welcome switch

Fosston-Bagley was Class AA prior to being reclassified to the small-school Class A division this season.

"Last year we were one of the smallest Class AA programs in the state,'' F-B coach Pat Wolfe said. "This year we're one of the biggest A schools in the state.''

The Brawlers split a pair of duals Friday against North Dakota A opponents, falling 45-30 to traditional power West Fargo, then beating Wahpeton 60-12.

Wolfe said the biggest difference between the big-school programs and the Section 8A teams with which Fosston-Bagley now is aligned is twofold.

"In Class AA, there tends to be more quality and depth,'' Wolfe said. "With the exception of Frazee and Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, you don't see that depth in 8A. It seems to be more of a struggle for most teams to fill lineups. We are able to fill our lineup with a lot of upperclassmen, which is nice.

"I think our team will be much more competitive in 8A. In 8AA, the mindset at tournament time is you hope to get a win in the tournament. We've had some fairly competitive teams the last few years, but we'd get to tournament time and we'd get seeded near the bottom. In 8A, I think we'll be a little more confident.''

The switch to Class A was a welcome change to the wrestlers.

"We know we still have to work hard,'' senior Cole Olson said. "But we were excited about the change. It fits us better. We feel we'll be able to compete a little better in Class A.''

In this week's Minnesota state rankings, two Brawlers are in the top 10, Jake Ubert (fourth at 182 pounds) and Carter Sorenson (eighth at 126). Brayden Sorenson also has been in the top-10 rankings this season.

Wolfe said it wasn't unusual for Fosston-Bagley to have two or three top 10-ranked wrestlers in AA. "But now we have a lot of kids we hope will hit the podium at the 8A tournament who were close, but couldn't quite get up there in 8AA. You'd see 8-9 quality kids in a weight bracket in 8AA. I don't think you see that many in Class A sections.''

Fosston-Bagley is comfortable back as an underdog against bigger programs for a weekend. "I'm OK with that,'' Wolfe said. "We come here and have nothing to lose—a couple of small schools together. The kids enjoy the challenge of wrestling the bigger schools.''

Competition begins today at 9 a.m., with the placer round scheduled for 3 p.m.