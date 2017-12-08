Friday's local clipboard

"We played an excellent first half of basketball holding Valley City to 13 points," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said.

Red River's Shelby Frank earned a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds in the game, and Kenady Steffan led the Roughriders with 18 points.

Red River next faces West Fargo Sheyenne Tuesday night on the road.

Wahpeton downs Central: Wahpeton took a 51-34 home win over Grand Forks Central on Friday night. Jessica Gillian led the Knights with 11 points.

"We are struggling with taking care of the ball and that's one of our main things we need to focus on," said Central coach DJ Burris.

Boys hockey

GF Red River 8, Fargo South-Shanley 1: The Red River Roughriders beat Fargo-South Shanley at Purpur Arena on Friday night.

South-Shanley's Robby Greicar put the Bruins ahead 1-0 in the first period, but Red River came back in the second with a flurry.

"We started out slow," Red River coach Bill Chase said "but after the Fargo South goal, we set a fast pace which created some good scoring opportunities."

Freshman forward Jackson Kunz scored two goals for the Roughriders, while goaltender Nate Bradbury held the Bruins back with 11 stops.

Boys basketball

Wahpeton upends Central: Josh Darwin's 13 points led Wahpeton to a 60-28 home win over Grand Forks Central on Friday night.

The Huskies led 28-9 at halftime.

Central was led by Debyn Johnson and Chris Demuth. Both had nine points.

Roughriders beat Valley City: The Red River Roughriders boys basketball team defeated Valley City 76-62 at home on Friday night.

Jordan Polynice (21 points) and Tommy Stephenson (16) propelled the Riders to the win.

Red River hosts West Fargo Sheyenne on Tuesday night.

"It was an excellent team effort," Red River coach Kirby Krefting said. "We need to grow and build and take the momentum into next week."

Sacred Heart melts Northern Freeze: A strong defense and Jack Gerber's double-double (19 points, 15 rebounds) led Sacred Heart to a home win over Northern Freeze on Friday night.

"We held them to 52 points and forced them into turnovers when it mattered the most," Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel said.

Keoni Kindler tallied 20 points to lead the Freeze. Sacred Heart improved to 3-0

EGF Senior High 75, Thief River Falls 56: After a tight first half, the East Grand Forks Senior High boys basketball team pulled out a road win over Thief River Falls on Friday night.

The Green Wave earned the win thanks to double-digit points by Nathan Willett (10), Cole Anderson (12), Colton Dauksavage (14) and Sam Votava (11).

Senior High faces Pelican Rapids on the road Thursday night.