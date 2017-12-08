It was then when Addison was informed the television was hers, free of charge, courtesy of TLC and Target. At first, Addison was in shock, covering her mouth with both hands. Then came the excitement, as she jumped up and down with a massive smile on her face.

"That's about as good as it gets," Jones later said about that moment. "She hasn't let the TV get out of her sight since then, so it's been great."

This year, the Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation partnered with the United Heroes League — an organization dedicated to "empowering military families to stay healthy and active by battling the financial burden associated with sports."

The team, in conjunction with the Roger and Nancy McCabe Foundation, hosted children from low-income households that currently have or recently had a parent in the military deployed overseas. Each kid, joined by a Timberwolves' player (or assistant coach Ryan Saunders), was given $500 to spend at Target to fulfill any of their wants and needs. They also received the free TV and a free Fitbit, which could be used as a holiday gift for their deployed parent.

In case that wasn't' enough, many players chipped in some of their own money. Cole Aldrich threw in a large gift card at the end for the family he shopped with.

"It's (for) food, it's shampoo, it's the little stuff that these families need," Aldrich said. "To be able to help, I'm so blessed to be able to do stuff. It's such a minor thing to have them start tearing up and make me tear up and being able to help. It means a lot not only to me, but to them."

Aldrich gives back at many points throughout the year, but said this is one of his favorite events.

"This one kind of hits home," he said as he started to choke up, "because these families need it. They need it."

Jamal Crawford said being able to give back to kids is "the ultimate."

"They'll remember these moments forever," said Crawford, who made a point to develop a bond between his shopper, Kyler, and Kyler's mother. "And that's what it's about — moments and memories."

Crawford thought it was cool that Kyler was thinking about other people with his money over himself. For instance, Kyler bought books just so he could read to his little brother. Jones said the first thing Addison told him she wanted was a Frozen doll — for her sister.

Benjamin Mattson, the chief marketing development officers for the United Heroes League, said he saw onesies on top of a kid's cart, meant to go to the child's baby cousin.

"It's really, really cool," Crawford said. "This is what Christmas is about, it's about giving."

Like Aldrich, Jones said this is one of his favorite events to do with the Timberwolves, "because it's so genuine."

"It gives you goosebumps when you see the kids so happy," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "It's a truly humbling experience. I'm as excited as they are to get the gifts. Just to see that smile on the kids face, it pays back everything."