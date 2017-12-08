Back injury to keep Remmers out against former team

Remmers, who has a lower back injury, was ruled out Friday for the game at Carolina, the fifth straight he will miss. He played with the Panthers from 2014-16 before signing a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings.

It will be the second straight game Remmers has missed with the back problem after sitting out three with a concussion. He has been replaced each time at right tackle by second-year man Rashod Hill.

"He's given me a lot of advice on players that he played against before," Hill said. "He tells me what their go-to move is, and what they do. ... He's been giving me a lot of advice on things that I need to do, and I'm pretty sure he's going to tell me again (Saturday)."

The Vikings also ruled out for Sunday tight end David Morgan, who suffered a concussion last weekend at Atlanta. They listed as questionable center Pat Elflein, who was limited all week in practice with a shoulder injury.

Morgan missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and sat out again Friday. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday he had cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but amended that Friday.

"I messed it up,'' Zimmer said. "He didn't all the way pass. He passed one test and I said it wrong.''

Morgan was hurt on the first play against the Falcons when the Vikings opened in a two tight-end set. Regular starter Kyle Rudolph ended up playing 64 of 66 snaps and Blake Bell was used for 27 plays.

"(Bell) probably played his best game last week and he continues to get better each week,'' Zimmer said. "He's doing a nice job in blocking, one of his better blocking games. He's athletic in the passing game.''

The Vikings also could use fullback C.J. Ham at the line of scrimmage.

Remmers hasn't played since suffering a concussion on the first series Oct. 29 against Cleveland. He declined comment Friday, but Hill said he was "pretty sure" Remmers was disappointed at not being able to face his former team.

"Mike is my guy, Mike is my right-hand man,'' Hill said. "Mike's a fighter. He's going be back soon. Right now, I'm just filling in for him. He's an older guy. I learn from Mike. Until he comes back, I'm just doing the best job I can do.''

The Panthers ruled linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) out. Tight end Greg Olsen (foot), wide receivers Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Kaelin Clay (shoulder) and centers Ryan Kalil (neck) and Tyler Larsen (foot) were listed as questionable.

Vikings look north

The Vikings worked out five Canadian Football League veterans Friday, including wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, a Minnesota native who led the league in 2017 with 1,687 receiving yards for Edmonton.

Zylstra played at New London-Spicer High School and at Concordia College in Morehead. He said the Vikings are looking at the CFL prospects for potential signings after the season and that his workout "went well.''

The other four CFL players to work out all played in college in Power Five conferences. They were defensive end Craig Roh (Michigan, British Columbia), wide receiver Darel Walker (Texas A&M, Edmonton) and defensive backs Kacy Rodgers (Miami, Saskatchewan) and Jonathon Mincy (Auburn, Montreal).

Those four all have spent time on NFL rosters during the offseason. Roh was with Carolina, Walker with Tennessee and Tampa Bay, Rodgers with Kansas City and Mincy with Atlanta.

Robison lauds keenum

Vikings defensive end Brian Robison is thrilled that quarterback Case Keenum is finally getting what he considers a fair shot.

Robison has known Keenum, a fellow Texas native, throughout his NFL career. In his first year with Minnesota, Keenum is 8-2 as a starter after NFL stints with the Houston Texans from 2012-14, the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

"I've known Case for a while, and I thought he's been a good quarterback for a long time, going back to his Houston days and even when he was in St. Louis,'' Robison said. "I just think he got caught up in a situation where he never really got that real opportunity, and he's able to do it this year. He's a smart player, and he's done some things for us that has helped us win ballgames.''