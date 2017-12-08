No. 8 Baylor powers past UND women's basketball 105-43

Five Lady Bears were in double figures as Baylor extended its home non-conference winning streak to 182 straight over unranked teams, dating back to 2003.

UND junior Fallyn Freije scored 13 points, including 11 in the first quarter. The Fighting Hawks led 13-9 ni the first quarter.

From there, however, the Bears, who have advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight in seven of the last eight seasons—controlled play.

"When we scheduled this game, I knew that it would be a very stiff challenge but I scheduled it because I wanted my team to know there is more to improve upon," UND coach Travis Brewster said. "But the heart of this team is still strong. There's a time and place for everything and this was the right time and place to play this game because we improved, I'm definitely not happy about the outcome but they are number eight in the country for a reason."

Melissa Dailey had nine points for UND. Lexi Klabo failed to score in double figures for the first time this season, tallying five points while chipping in eight rebounds.