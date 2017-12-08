No. 3 D-G-F downs Thief River Falls

"If I say, 'Hey, girls. Come over here,' they're going to run to us," D-G-F coach Tom Critchley said. "It's just a mindset that we create when they're younger. They buy into it because they like to play that way, so it's kind of easy."

It's not easy at all for opponents, as the No. 3-ranked Rebels press the entire game. That's exactly what they did on Thursday, forcing 29 Thief River Falls turnovers in a 71-58 win.

"Our girls are pretty relentless," Critchley said. "They get out and they guard people. It's early in the season as well. Thief was playing without their point guard, so we wanted to create a little more havoc this evening."

Thief River Falls had the clear advantage in the height department, led by 6-foot UND commit Tiahna Nicholson, but D-G-F never stopped running.

"It wears on you," TRF coach Jeff Loe said. "You could tell we were getting tired. With our starting guard missing we knew that was going to hurt. The press itself came in spurts. We'd handle it well and then we'd make bad decisions."

D-G-F opened the game on a 7-2 run capped with a 3-pointer from Minnesota State Moorhead commit Natalie Steichen. TRF, which moved from Class 3A to Class 2A this season, responded with a 13-3 run behind four points from Nicholson.

The Rebels had an answer. Steichen buried a 3-pointer, Allie Critchley sank two free throws and Steichen hit a layup to reclaim the lead at 17-15. The Rebels didn't stop, using their hounding press to push for a 13-0 run and a 23-15 lead.

"In practice, we do a lot of drills that keep us moving in high tempo," said Steichen, who finished with a team-high 26 points. "Obviously, a lot of us are guards, so we think quick. We've always been taught to think quick and run all over the place wherever the ball is.

TRF cut the lead to 23-22, but the Rebels had one more run in them in the first half. Led by a 3-point play and a layup from Grace Steichen, D-G-F hit back with a 10-0 run. The Rebels took a 33-26 into the break, forcing 17 turnovers in the first half.

The Rebels came out firing in the second half, as Katlyn Brenna hit a jumper, Natalie Steichen sank a 3-pointer and Maria Watt capped a 7-0 run with a putback. Nicholson led TRF (2-3) back, as she scored 18 of her team-high 26 points in the second half. Her three-point play cut the D-G-F lead to 59-56 with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining.

Brenna responded right back with a jumper, the Rebels (3-0) forced turnovers on TRF's final four possessions and hit free throws to seal the win.

"It's definitely a disadvantage for us with (Nicholson) being that tall, but we definitely try to run the floor as fast as we can and push the ball ahead," Natalie Steichen said. "Keeping it high tempo is nice because we're very consistent with it. We're all guards, and we're all looking to push the ball. That's our game."

As for the No. 3 ranking, D-G-F isn't running away from it.

"It puts a big target on us every time we play," Critchley said. "You want to be ranked because people respect you, but you know you're going to get everybody's best game every time out. We need to be ready to play. We need to make sure we're focused, and we can't let it go to our heads."