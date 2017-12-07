Roseau steals a win

"I have to say it was sort of a dangerous play,'' said Borowicz, who picked up her fourth foul with 4:44 remaining. "I was thinking, 'Don't foul.' But it was the end of the game.

"I hit it out of her hands, got the ball and took off. I wasn't nervous (going for the shot). It was just in the moment.''

Said Roseau coach Kelsey Didrikson: "Katie was walking the line. Either she was going to the bench (with five fouls) or going to the basket. But that's how she plays, aggressively. That's who she is.''

The final score was indicative of the entire second half. In the final 11:45, there were seven ties and nine lead changes.

Roseau built its biggest lead of the second half at 63-57 with 5:40 left on an 8-0 run.

But Senior High rallied to a 68-66 lead. After Kacie Borowicz hit two baskets to put Roseau ahead by two, Senior High went on a 5-0 spurt—two McKenna Aitchison free throws and a basket and free throw by Haley Burger—to push Senior High ahead 73-70 with 53 seconds left.

A Kacie Borowicz trey with 41 seconds left tied the score at 73 to set up her sister's game-winning play.

"We did a lot of good things tonight,'' said Senior High coach Jay Frydenlund, whose team dropped to 3-1. "We played with toughness at times, something we've been lacking. But it was frustrating with the turnovers we made and the offensive rebounds we gave up.''

Roseau was led by Kacie Borowicz (30 points) and Katie Borowicz (21 points), with Mya Hough adding 10. The Borowicz sisters played key roles on last season's Roseau state Class AA championship team.

"They've played at state tournaments,'' Frydenlund said. "They didn't get rattled at the end, even when we had taken the lead.''

The 2-2 Rams finished the game with one player fouled out, three players with four fouls and Hough playing on an injured ankle. "It's been a habit for us,'' Didrikson said. "We've been in foul trouble every game. But the girls persevered.

"They (Borowicz sisters) have been in big games. That experience showed.''

Aitchison and Brooke Filipi each scored 19 points to lead the Green Wave, with Chloe Torgerson adding 12.