Revised NCAA rules passed in April have further capped the number of recruits Football Bowl Subdivision schools can sign each year to 25, meaning Minnesota's 23 current pledges are bumping up against the cap.

During this recruiting cycle, the Gophers have been a national pacesetter in the amount of oral commitments received since they started rolling in last spring for first-year coach P.J. Fleck. Minnesota's total is currently tied for third-most in the country, behind Mississippi State's 25 and Virginia Tech's 24.

While the NCAA has had some form of a 25-recruit cap since at least 2010, the intent of the new limit is to control programs from "over-signing" above the 85 total scholarships allotted and then "gray-shirting," or having the incoming players wait to enroll in school and not join the team until the following spring to count toward the following year's total. Over-signing also adds a buffer if other players can't meet academic standards, are injured and retire or if it's determined they won't play in the future and leave the program.

The NCAA's new exceptions to the 25-signees rule are for current players enrolled at the school for at least two years or players who suffer incapacitating injury. The Gophers are not planning on using exemptions for this recruiting class.

The new rules also set an early signing period from Dec. 20-22, and Fleck wants to sign as many as possible during that window. Any remaining openings can be filled during the traditional signing day, the first Wednesday in February, which is Feb. 7 this year.

Any players that sign during the December window will be treated as if they signed in February and count toward the 2018 total, according to an NCAA spokesperson.

In last year's recruiting class, 31 programs added more than 25 players, according to 247sports.com. Four were in the Big Ten: Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers and Illinois, with the Wolverines leading the nation with 30 signings.

Last year, Fleck had only three weeks to compile his first recruiting class after being hired by Minnesota in early January. The Gophers ended up signing 25 prospects to scholarships on national signing day in February. Offensive lineman Ben Davis, a junior college transfer, was added to the list as the 26th signee in April.

Two members of the 2017 class have since departed: junior college quarterback Neil McLaurin — who Fleck inherited from former coach Tracy Claeys — and freshman defensive lineman Austin Schirck. Both left the program after fall training camp began.

The Gophers also want to increase the number of signees that enroll early in spring 2018. Last year, two joined in January — quarterback Tanner Morgan and defensive end Trenton Guthrie. This year, Fleck has said he wants that number to be around six and possibly around 10 in 2019.