Thursday's local clipboard

The 6-foot-7 forward shot 57 percent from the field, scored 63 points, had 26 rebounds and 10 assists in two wins for the Mystics.

Sacred Heart 66, Climax-Fisher 19: The Sacred Heart girls basketball team picked up a road win at Climax-Fisher Thursday night.

Up by 14 points at the half, the Eagles broke the game open in the second half thanks to double-digit scoring by Ivy Edwards (20) and Jessica Remer (14).

Boys hockey

EGF Senior High 3, Park Rapids 1: The East Grand Forks Senior High boys hockey team downed Park Rapids on Thursday night..

Park Rapids' Bjorn Jorgenson gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the third period before Senior High responded with three straight goals from Carter Beck, Tanner Mack and Jake Hjelle to seal the win.

"Great effort by our team, which ran into a very hot Park Rapids goalie," Senior High coach Scott Koberinski said.

Shots on goal were 55-4 in favor of the Green Wave.

Girls hockey

Alexandria nips Senior High: Marki Oberg's goal in overtime lifted Alexandria to a 3-2 win over East Grand Forks Senior High on Thursday night.

Livia Pesch and Maddie Lubinski scored for Senior High.

McKenzie Whalen stopped 41 shots in goal for the Green Wave.

Briefly

Volleyball: Northland Community & Technical College sophomore Shantel Verbout, of Goodridge, Minn., was named to the NJCAA All-American First Team.