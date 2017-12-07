Kyle Rudolph named Vikings' Man of the Year

Greenway was named the Vikings' Man of the Year the past three seasons; on Thursday, Rudolph won the honor for the 2017 season. Rudolph will be considered for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which will be announced Feb. 3, the night before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"It's very humbling," Rudolph said. "You look at the list of guys that are past winners. It's a great honor."

Rudolph has worked with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital since joining the Vikings as a rookie in 2011. Earlier this year, "Kyle Rudolph's End Zone" was established with a donation of $250,000 from Rudolph and his wife, Jordan.

On Thursday, "Kyle Rudolph's End Zone" received a check for $50,000 through the NFL Foundation and the league's partnership with United Way.

"It starts from the top down in this organization with what the Wilf (ownership) family does, not only here in the Twin Cities but all over the country," Rudolph said. "And then you look at the Minnesota Vikings foundation and what they do, Coach (Mike) Zimmer and his foundation. I'm just trying to keep up with those guys. They set a great example for us as players on how to be men in this community.

"And I've been fortunate to have a lot of great older (players) around me—Chad, (former guard) Steve Hutchinson, (former Vikings center) John Sullivan—that have kind of gotten me into the direction of helping this community out."

Greenway retired last season after an 11-year career that included being named Man of the Year four times.

SEEKING BETTER RETURNS

In each of the past two seasons, the Vikings had three kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns. They have none this year.

One reason has been the departure of top kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson. But Marcus Sherels, who had three punt returns for touchdowns over the previous two seasons, has been unable to reach the end zone.

Sherels has been returning both punts and kickoffs. His punt-return average of 10.2 yards is down from 13.9 last year. His kickoff return average of 24.8 is down from his career mark of 26.1 entering the season.

"We've just got to take the same approach, try to get better and keep improving," Sherels said.

Sherels has a long punt return of 46 yards in 21 attempts. His long on a kickoff return has been 32 yards on eight tries.

Minnesota's longest kickoff return all season has been 39 yards by Jerick McKinnon, who had 12 attempts before Sherels took over the job. The Vikings have had 21 overall attempts, a low number because of so many touchbacks.

"We're not getting a lot of reps at it," special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. "It's hard to get real good at something (with so few attempts), but no excuses. We're just going to keep working it and hopefully continue to have success."

MORGAN BACK AT PRACTICE

Tight end David Morgan, who suffered a concussion in the first quarter of last week's 14-9 victory at Atlanta, returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. He is out of the concussion protocol.

Tackle Mike Remmers again sat out practice with a lower back injury. Remmers has missed four straight games, three because of a concussion and one due to the back injury. Zimmer said he doesn't know if Remmers will play Sunday at Carolina.

Also Thursday, center Pat Elflein was limited in practice for the second straight day because of a shoulder injury.

ZIMMER'S 'FOUR LEARNS'

Zimmer has said there are "four learns in football." He calls them learning how to compete, how to win, how to handle winning and how to be a champion.

The Vikings are 10-2 and on the verge of a second NFC North title in three years. So, have they learned to handle winning?

"I think we're learning how to handle winning," Zimmer said. "But I think these next four games (of the regular season) will tell a lot about that."

What about focusing on becoming a champion?

"I think we're getting to that point," Zimmer said. "They seem to be focused. ... They don't talk a lot about stuff that's going on outside. Maybe they do when I'm not around, but in meetings and practice they seem pretty focused on understanding the end game here."