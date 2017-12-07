That doesn't matter to the Wild, though, as long as Eriksson Ek does his talking on the ice. The Wild called the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center up from the minors on Wednesday's off day, and there's a good chance he'll be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

Eriksson Ek was sent down to the minors two weeks ago when the team decided he needed play a bigger role to rebuild his confidence. A first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, he hasn't lived up to the hype this season, producing one goal and two assists in 20 games.

"You could see that (Eriksson Ek) wasn't skating like he was," coach Bruce Boudreau said at the time. "This is a confidence issue, I think."

That wasn't a problem for Eriksson Ek in seven games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, for whom he had three goals and four assists to earn a call back to the big club.

"He was the best player down there," Boudreau said. "We just thought he's capable of playing on our team, so let's bring him back."

Eriksson Ek centered Tyler Ennis and Chris Stewart on the third line at Thursday's practice and was thrilled to be back with the team.

"Yeah, of course," he said. "(This) is where everyone wants to play."

Eriksson Ek noted that playing more minutes with Iowa did indeed help his confidence. He is hopeful that will translate to some sustained success.

"I played a lot, so I think it was good for me," he said. "It's going to help me to get into games a little bit more. ... I had some chances to score up here (the first time). I just need to put them in. It's going to help me if I do that."

FINNS SPLIT UP

With Mikko Koivu in the midst of an 18-game goalless drought, and Mikael Granlund quiet of late, Boudreau decided to split the two Finns up for the first time this season during Thursday's practice.

Koivu centered Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle, while Granlund played alongside Eric Staal and opposite Nino Niederreiter.

"I think they're both a little dry," Boudreau said. "It never hurts to sometimes separate guys for a little bit to get a different view in life, almost, with new linemates. If we look at the numbers and how many goals we've scored as a team recently, I thought it was something worth trying."

Granlund downplayed the move after practice, emphasizing that line changes are simply part of the game.

"I'm with those two guys now," Granlund said. "I'm excited for tomorrow."

BEING SMARTER

The Wild have lost eight games this season after being tied or leading in the third period. The worst of them all might have been Tuesday's collapse against the Los Angeles Kings, when the Wild gave up four unanswered goals in the third period of a 5-2 defeat. The Wild are 0-5-3 in those games, meaning they've left 13 points on the table.

"We've got to be smarter and better in those situations," Granlund said. "There's been an awful lot of games that we've lost at the end, and we have to do a better job."

"We just have to continue to play the right way," Boudreau added. "That's the whole bottom line. We might get antsy for a shift or two in the third and then all of a sudden it backfires."