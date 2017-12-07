Wednesday's local scoreboard

3 p.m.—Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. GF Red River; Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Thief River Falls; Stewartville vs. Central Cass; Turtle Mountain vs. Valley City

4:30 p.m.—West Fargo vs. Fosston-Bagley; Wahpeton vs. Bismarck Century; Jamestown vs. Perham; GF Central bye

Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Consolation first round, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m.—Championship and consolation semifinals

Wrestling continues throughout the day, with placer round at 3 p.m.

Boys hockey

Late Tuesday

Grafton-PR 4,

Devils Lake 2

First period—1. DL, Aaron Johnson (Quenten Stubbe) 4:51; 2. GPR, Jacob Keeley (Mathew Suda) 12:52

Second period—3. DL, Carson Lovin (Craig Peterson, Tommy Reslock) 1:03

Third period—4. GPR, Charlie Thompson 5:14; 5. GPR, Keeley 13:33; 6. GPR, Keeley (Todd Anderson) 16:49

Goalie saves—GPR: Benett Carter 12; DL: Reegan Reule 41

Minn. Class A poll

1. Hermantown; 2. Orono; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Greenway; 5. EGF Senior High; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Breck; 8. Alexandria; 9. Delano; 10. Sartell-St. Stephen

Minn. Class AA poll

1. Edina; 2. Duluth East; 3. Minnetonka; 4. St. Thomas Academy; 5. Moorhead; 6. Centennial; 7. White Bear Lake; 8. Holy Family; 9. Elk River; 10. Wayzata

Girls hockey

Minn. Class A poll

1. Warroad; 2. EGF Senior High; 3. Red Wing; 4. Breck; 5. Delano-Rockford; 6. Thief River Falls; 7. Alexandria; 8. South St. Paul; 9. St. Paul United; 10. Proctor-Hermantown

Minn. Class AA poll

1. Edina; 2. Blake; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Centennial; 5. Blaine; 6. Forest Lake; 7. Maple Grove; 8. Elk River/Zimmerman; 9. Brainerd/Little Falls; 10. Minnetonka

Honor roll

Basketball

Double doubles

Katie Borowicz, Roseau, 28 points, 10 rebounds vs. Warroad

Kailen Dolleslager, Thompson, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Northern Cass

Jack Gerber, Sacred Heart, 21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick; 20 points, 15 rebounds vs. EGF Senior High

Marley Nelson, Thief River Falls, 13 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo South

Tiahna Nicholson, Thief River Falls, 13 points, 14 rebounds vs. Bemidji

Jordan Tomkinson, Sacred Heart, 31 points, 12 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

Haley Verkuehlen, Larimore, 15 points, 11 rebounds vs. Hatton-Northwood

Mason Wang, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 16 points, 14 rebounds vs. Climax-Fisher

Milestones

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River junior Owen Novacek recorded the 100th win of his wrestling career last Thursday.

East Grand Forks Senior High girls basketball coach Jay Frydenlund recorded the 500th win of his coaching career Tuesday night. Frydenlund is in his 30th season as a basketball coach.

Girls basketball

Late Tuesday

Fergus Falls 71,

Thief River Falls 44

TRF 19 25—44

FER 37 34—71

Thief River Falls—Rebecca Leier 6, Alexa Rogalla 2, Ani Dalager 2, Hailey Rosendahl 5, Bailey Greene 6, Marley Nelson 5, Tiahna Nicholson 18

Fergus Falls—Carlie Meis 3, Sabrina Fronning 12, Ellie Colbeck 6, Andreya Lockett 2, Katelyn Strand 13, Emma Norgard 2, Gretchen Davis 1, Tori Ratz 13, Sam Evavold 5, Lily Pearson 11, Paige Pearson 2, Nicole Mouritsen 1

N.D. Class A poll

1. Bismarck Century (11 first-place votes) 1-0 67 points; 2. Fargo Davies (3) 0-1 48; 3. Fargo Shanley 1-0 44; 4. Devils Lake 1-0 20; 5. Mandan 0-1 17.

Others receiving votes: Bismarck St. Mary's (1-0), Bismarck High (1-0), Red River (2-0)

Boys basketball

N.D. Class A poll

1. Minot (9 first-place votes) 2-0 69 points; 2. Fargo Davies (5) 1-0 61; 3. Mandan (1) 1-0 37; 4. Fargo Shanley 1-0 31; 5. West Fargo 1-0 15.

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century (0-1)

College football

Graphic Edge Bowl

Sunday's result

In Cedar Falls, Iowa

Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College 55, Northland CTC 14