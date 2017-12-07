Search
    Wednesday's local scoreboard

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 11:20 a.m.

    Prep wrestling

    6

    GF Sertoma

    dual tournament

    At GF Central, Friday-Saturday

    Friday's first round

    3 p.m.—Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. GF Red River; Bismarck St. Mary's vs. Thief River Falls; Stewartville vs. Central Cass; Turtle Mountain vs. Valley City

    4:30 p.m.—West Fargo vs. Fosston-Bagley; Wahpeton vs. Bismarck Century; Jamestown vs. Perham; GF Central bye

    Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

    Consolation first round, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday

    9 a.m.—Championship and consolation semifinals

    Wrestling continues throughout the day, with placer round at 3 p.m.

    Boys hockey

    6

    Late Tuesday

    Grafton-PR 4,

    Devils Lake 2

    First period—1. DL, Aaron Johnson (Quenten Stubbe) 4:51; 2. GPR, Jacob Keeley (Mathew Suda) 12:52

    Second period—3. DL, Carson Lovin (Craig Peterson, Tommy Reslock) 1:03

    Third period—4. GPR, Charlie Thompson 5:14; 5. GPR, Keeley 13:33; 6. GPR, Keeley (Todd Anderson) 16:49

    Goalie saves—GPR: Benett Carter 12; DL: Reegan Reule 41

    Minn. Class A poll

    1. Hermantown; 2. Orono; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Greenway; 5. EGF Senior High; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Breck; 8. Alexandria; 9. Delano; 10. Sartell-St. Stephen

    Minn. Class AA poll

    1. Edina; 2. Duluth East; 3. Minnetonka; 4. St. Thomas Academy; 5. Moorhead; 6. Centennial; 7. White Bear Lake; 8. Holy Family; 9. Elk River; 10. Wayzata

    Girls hockey

    6

    Minn. Class A poll

    1. Warroad; 2. EGF Senior High; 3. Red Wing; 4. Breck; 5. Delano-Rockford; 6. Thief River Falls; 7. Alexandria; 8. South St. Paul; 9. St. Paul United; 10. Proctor-Hermantown

    Minn. Class AA poll

    1. Edina; 2. Blake; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Centennial; 5. Blaine; 6. Forest Lake; 7. Maple Grove; 8. Elk River/Zimmerman; 9. Brainerd/Little Falls; 10. Minnetonka

    Honor roll

    6

    Basketball

    Double doubles

    Katie Borowicz, Roseau, 28 points, 10 rebounds vs. Warroad

    Kailen Dolleslager, Thompson, 12 points, 11 rebounds vs. Northern Cass

    Jack Gerber, Sacred Heart, 21 points, 12 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick; 20 points, 15 rebounds vs. EGF Senior High

    Marley Nelson, Thief River Falls, 13 points, 11 rebounds vs. Fargo South

    Tiahna Nicholson, Thief River Falls, 13 points, 14 rebounds vs. Bemidji

    Jordan Tomkinson, Sacred Heart, 31 points, 12 rebounds vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

    Haley Verkuehlen, Larimore, 15 points, 11 rebounds vs. Hatton-Northwood

    Mason Wang, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 16 points, 14 rebounds vs. Climax-Fisher

    Milestones

    Badger-Greenbush-Middle River junior Owen Novacek recorded the 100th win of his wrestling career last Thursday.

    East Grand Forks Senior High girls basketball coach Jay Frydenlund recorded the 500th win of his coaching career Tuesday night. Frydenlund is in his 30th season as a basketball coach.

    Girls basketball

    6

    Late Tuesday

    Fergus Falls 71,

    Thief River Falls 44

    TRF 19 25—44

    FER 37 34—71

    Thief River Falls—Rebecca Leier 6, Alexa Rogalla 2, Ani Dalager 2, Hailey Rosendahl 5, Bailey Greene 6, Marley Nelson 5, Tiahna Nicholson 18

    Fergus Falls—Carlie Meis 3, Sabrina Fronning 12, Ellie Colbeck 6, Andreya Lockett 2, Katelyn Strand 13, Emma Norgard 2, Gretchen Davis 1, Tori Ratz 13, Sam Evavold 5, Lily Pearson 11, Paige Pearson 2, Nicole Mouritsen 1

    N.D. Class A poll

    1. Bismarck Century (11 first-place votes) 1-0 67 points; 2. Fargo Davies (3) 0-1 48; 3. Fargo Shanley 1-0 44; 4. Devils Lake 1-0 20; 5. Mandan 0-1 17.

    Others receiving votes: Bismarck St. Mary's (1-0), Bismarck High (1-0), Red River (2-0)

    Boys basketball

    6

    N.D. Class A poll

    1. Minot (9 first-place votes) 2-0 69 points; 2. Fargo Davies (5) 1-0 61; 3. Mandan (1) 1-0 37; 4. Fargo Shanley 1-0 31; 5. West Fargo 1-0 15.

    Others receiving votes: Bismarck Century (0-1)

    College football

    6

    Graphic Edge Bowl

    Sunday's result

    In Cedar Falls, Iowa

    Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College 55, Northland CTC 14

