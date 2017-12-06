Wentz and Goff run counter to the narrative that the NFL has a dearth of quality quarterbacks, particularly in the aftermath of injuries to Aaron Rodgers and sensational rookie Deshaun Watson. As teams eye a plethora of quarterbacks in this year's draft - Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are the headliners - they could turn to Wentz and Goff for both hope and instruction.

The hope part is obvious. Two years ago, the Eagles and Rams were coming off dismal seasons and desperate enough to sacrifice draft capital for quarterbacks who were, as college players, not exactly household names. And now here they are, in position to cruise into the playoffs and seemingly poised to stay at the top of the NFC for years to come. Wentz might be the MVP, and Goff might be in the top 10.

How quarterback-needy teams can copy the Eagles and Rams is less obvious. In selecting Wentz and Goff, they took disparate players. Wentz played in a prostyle offense at a Football Championship Subdivision school. Goff played in a spread offense at a Power 5 program. Goff was a major recruit with a father, Jerry, who had played major league baseball. Wentz came unheralded out of North Dakota.

Their common thread, in the NFL, is how creative coaching has helped them develop quickly. Goff has proven the power of smart, innovative coaching to the extreme. Goff looked overwhelmed as a rookie playing under Jeff Fisher, who allowed Goff to take few chances and ran either gadget plays for Tavon Austin or a stodgy, paint-by-numbers NFL offense. Under Sean McVay, Goff has run the Rams' offense with tempo and fearlessness, throwing downfield often. McVay recognized Goff's strengths and designed a system around him, not forcing him into a preconceived system.

The Eagles and Doug Pederson have done the same for Wentz. Pederson allows Wentz uncommon input into Philadelphia's game plan, even permitting Wentz to add plays he used at North Dakota State into the Eagles' playbook. Pederson played quarterback in the NFL and can guide Wentz with firsthand experience. He has the confidence to give Wentz latitude and the experience to know how important it is.

The effect of coaching can be seen now in another top quarterback pick, in the opposite direction. Mitchell Trubisky landed in April with the Chicago Bears, who traded up to take him second overall. The Bears' skill players are not showy, but then neither are the Eagles' or the Rams'. Trubisky plays for John Fox, who mimics Fisher in his been-around-forever quotient and inability to adapt to new offensive concepts. The Bears are trying to develop Trubisky by playing not to lose. It didn't work for Fisher with Goff, either. For Bears fans, the best hope is Chicago finds the next McVay, or the closest approximation to him.

The vitality of a smart coach doesn't take anything away from Wentz and Goff - watch any Sunday slate, and it's obvious only a handful of people can play quarterback in the NFL at an adequate level. They're both supremely talented. But their rapid emergence, particularly in Goff's case, make you wonder how many other talented quarterbacks never blossom because of shoddy coaching.

Wentz and Goff will meet for the first time Sunday. It could start a budding rivalry for the first two picks of the 2016 draft. For the rest of the league, it will be a demonstration in the importance of smart, open-minded coaching for quarterbacks.

Author Information: Adam Kilgore covers national sports for the Washington Post. Previously he served as the Post's Washington Nationals beat writer from 2010 to 2014.