Tomkinson, Eagles win shootout

And Jordan Tomkinson did have it on offense. The senior poured in 40 points to lead Sacred Heart to a 96-86 win Tuesday in a shootout at the Sacred Heart gymnasium.

It was the second 40-point game for Tomkinson in his two-season career at Sacred Heart. "I was a little nervous before the game, the big rivalry game,'' Tomkinson said.

"But in the first half, without a doubt, I was feeling it, especially on my threes. I felt like everything I put up was going in. In the second half, I got more to a mid-range game and got to the basket.''

Said Perkerwicz: "We knew he'd get his points. But we couldn't stop some of their other guys.''

The Eagles also got a 17 points from Brenden Bethke, most of those on layups driving from the wing, and a double double from center Jack Gerber with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

They played a strong supporting role to Tomkinson. "Jordan is just a special player,'' Eagles coach Destry Sterkel said. "Sometimes he takes shots that we don't necessarily want him to. But he makes them. And Brenden did a great job attacking the basket.''

Sacred Heart led 50-42 at halftime and built its lead to as many as 17 points in the second half.

Senior High, down 79-62, rallied behind two treys from Nathan Willet and six points from Sam Votava to pull within 82-76 with 3:41 left. But Sacred Heart answered with six of the next eight points to regain a 10-point advantage with 1:37 remaining.

Votava finished with a career-high 35 points to lead the 1-1 Green Wave, with Cole Anderson adding 13 points and Colton Dauksavage 11.

"We had the same game plan as Josh,'' Sterkel said. "We knew Sam would get his points. We had to try to stop the others. Luckily, we got that done early in the game. We knew with their athletes that they'd make a run at some point.''

The win left Sacred Heart with a 2-0 record.

"It was a fun game, even though we lost,'' Perkerwicz said. "It was a track meet.''