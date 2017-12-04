Search
    LaVar Ball reportedly removes son LiAngelo from UCLA, will focus on NBA draft

    By Washington Post Today at 4:02 p.m.
    UCLA Bruins guard LiAngelo Ball speaks at a press conference regarding the arrest of Ball and freshman teammates Jalen Hill and Cody Riley (both not pictured) in China for shoplifting. Ball is the son of LaVar Ball and Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (both not pictured). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    It appears LiAngelo Ball will not return to the UCLA men's basketball team. LaVar Ball, LiAngelo's father, told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that he has pulled his son out of the school.

    In November, UCLA teammates Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were benched and subsequently suspended indefinitely after being released on bail following an alleged shoplifting incident in China. The charges were eventually dropped, but not before the international incident made headlines when President Donald Trump tweeted that he helped free the players, which the elder Ball disputed.

    The three haven't been allowed to play, practice or travel with the Bruins since. However, Ball has maintained that his son's lapse in judgment "ain't that big a deal."

    "We are exploring other options with [LiAngelo]," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "He's out of there."

    It appears the main one of those options is to prepare the player for June's NBA draft.

    If the NBA draft is the family's focus, Ball might have an uphill battle. The Post's Tim Bontemps reported last month that, unlike his brother, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo isn't viewed by scouts as a legitimate NBA prospect.

