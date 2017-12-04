In November, UCLA teammates Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were benched and subsequently suspended indefinitely after being released on bail following an alleged shoplifting incident in China. The charges were eventually dropped, but not before the international incident made headlines when President Donald Trump tweeted that he helped free the players, which the elder Ball disputed.

The three haven't been allowed to play, practice or travel with the Bruins since. However, Ball has maintained that his son's lapse in judgment "ain't that big a deal."

"We are exploring other options with [LiAngelo]," LaVar Ball told ESPN. "He's out of there."

It appears the main one of those options is to prepare the player for June's NBA draft.

If the NBA draft is the family's focus, Ball might have an uphill battle. The Post's Tim Bontemps reported last month that, unlike his brother, Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo isn't viewed by scouts as a legitimate NBA prospect.