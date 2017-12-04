Patriots' Gronkowski suspended one game for late hit

Gronkowski could sit out the next game for the Patriots (10-2), who visit the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. He will appeal the suspension, according to multiple reports.

White entered the NFL concussion protocol after the hit from Gronkowski, which drew an unnecessary roughness penalty but no ejection on Sunday.

After intercepting Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' 23-3 victory, White was defenseless on the turf along the sideline when Gronkowski ran over and drove his forearm into the back of White's head.

"Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury," Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, wrote in a letter to Gronkowski.

"The Competition Committee has clearly expressed its goal of 'eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game.' Those hits include the play you were involved in yesterday."

Gronkowski, apologized for the hit after the game.

"I don't believe in shots like that," Gronkowski said. "I'm not in the business of that. It was a lot of frustration. At that moment, it happened naturally through emotions and frustration."