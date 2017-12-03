Every Wolves' possession went through Butler, who seemed to sense that his team needed his heroics. On nearly every trip down the floor, it was Butler taking the shot.

But the fact such a performance was needed late from Butler was alarming. The Clippers (8-14) are missing four starters. The Wolves (14-10) were coming back home fresh off a tough road loss in Oklahoma City. It looked like a recipe for a blowout Wolves' victory. Minnesota was favored by 12.5 points by Las Vegas odds makers.

But, as has been the case often this season, the Wolves were uninspiring defensively, surrendering open threes and easy layups to a Clippers team that currently lacks offensive firepower.

"Sadly as it is, we just outscored them once again," Butler said on the floor after the game. "Our defense wasn't where it's supposed to be. A win is a win, but I want to play some defense."

Austin Rivers scored 30 points on 9 for 14 shooting, going 7 for 10 from three. As a team, Los Angeles shot 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.

Minnesota, on the other hand, shot just 43 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. The Wolves had two saving graces Sunday. One was the Clippers' carelessness, as Los Angeles turned the ball over 16 times.

The other was Butler, who had just six points at the half, but finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

"(I had to) get comfortable and take the shots I knew I can make," Butler said. "My teammates told me to stay aggressive and stop passing the ball so much. I feel like I did that."