Fowles, Moore push Lynx past Sparks for WNBA title

Minnesota joins the now-defunct Houston Comets as the WNBA's only four-time champion. The Lynx also won titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Moore topped the Lynx with 18 points, while Fowles, who was named MVP of the Finals, and Lindsay Whalen each added 17 points. Fowles grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds, Moore had 10 boards, and Whalen contributed eight assists.

Leading by four to start the fourth quarter, the Lynx held off a late charge by the Sparks to claim the deciding game in the best-of-five series.

Los Angeles, which won the title last season in Minnesota, fell short despite a game-high 19 points and team-high 15 rebounds from Candace Parker.

The Sparks trailed by 12 with less than two minutes to play, then went on a 9-0 run, cutting Minnesota's lead to 79-76 in the final 30 seconds. However, a Moore jumper and free throws by Fowles and Whalen sealed the victory.

Los Angeles had trouble finding the rim in the opening minutes, missing its first five shots of the game. That opened the door for the Lynx to keep their raucous audience on its feet. Minnesota opened up an 11-point lead at one point in the first, but the Sparks closed the quarter on an 11-2 run, cutting the Minnesota advantage to 21-19 after 10 minutes.

The Lynx led 41-35 at halftime after Moore overcame a string of misses in the second quarter to lead Minnesota with 10 first half points. The Sparks got a dozen in the first half from Parker, despite her missing a trio of 3-point shots. The Sparks were a collective 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half. Fowles was the top overall rebounder in the first half with 10, while Parker pulled down seven first-half rebounds for Los Angeles.

In the third quarter, the Lynx came out hitting shots and boosted their lead to 47-35, but Los Angeles calmed down and started getting the ball to Parker under the basket more often. An 11-2 run by the Sparks, and two baskets in the final minute of the third cut Minnesota's lead to 60-56 heading into the final quarter.

NOTES: For the first time in the three games played in Minnesota, the Sparks stayed on the court while the national anthem was played. They had retreated to their locker room prior to the first two games of the series. ... Lynx F Sylvia Fowles, the reigning league MVP, had her fifth consecutive double-double in the game, which is a WNBA Finals record. ... It was the league-record fifth WNBA crown for Lynx F Rebekkah Brunson, who was part of the 2005 title team in Sacramento and has won four titles with Minnesota.