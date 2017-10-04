These monikers based on durable metal appliances fit. Perry, a star on the 1985 Super Bowl champions, was 6 feet 2 and 330 pounds. Richardson, a Minnesota senior leader and NFL prospect, is 292 pounds while generously listed at 6 feet tall.

The "Stove" owes its origins to the 2011 comedy flick "Bridesmaids," where Kristen Wiig hassles a flight attendant named Steve by sneaking into the flight's first class area while mispronouncing his name.

Richardson and fellow defensive tackle Andrew Stelter were recently cruising through Best Buy when they came across a display of stoves.

"'Oh, it's my family,'" Richardson joked to Stelter. "'Take a picture.'"

The story shows how much Richardson has been coming out of his shell under new coach P.J. Fleck, who has been coaxing and prodding the naturally reserved Richardson to become a more vocal leader. When the loquacious head coach stormed into Minnesota in January, Richardson stayed mum in the corner.

"It's hard to adapt," Fleck said, "especially for a senior."

But Richardson has been working at it.

"I thought I knew what worked, and that was me being quiet," Richardson said. "But with me being a leader on the team, I needed to not just lead by example, but talk more and actually influence the guys behind me. I definitely feel like it rubbed off."

Now on the watch list for the Senior Bowl, the top NFL showcase for collegiate players in January, Richardson is speaking up in meetings and pointing his finger at himself when he doesn't play well, Stelter said. He will also call out the defensive line collectively when they aren't practicing hard enough.

Richardson led the Gophers in tackles for lost yards (11) and finished second in sacks (7) last season, so this season has been a surprise. Through three non-conference games, he had one assisted tackle.

Richardson called the season-opening 17-7 win over Buffalo a wake-up call.

"That game really humbled me because I was not producing the way I wanted to," he said. "The second and third game (against Oregon State and Middle Tennessee State), I felt like I was getting (into the backfield) a lot, as well as the other D linemen, but we weren't finishing."

In the Big Ten opener last week, a 31-24 loss to Maryland, Richardson had a season-high four tackles, including his first for a loss. He's still looking for his first sack this season.

"I'm not into stats at all," Fleck said. "He's playing his role really well."

The task of a defensive tackle can be dirty and thankless. After being all-Big Ten honorable mention in 2015, Richardson estimated he faced double teams on 95 percent of snaps last season. With more attention paid to Richardson, it can means bigger dividends for teammates, such as senior linebacker Jon Celestin, who has a team highs of 35 tackles and 3½ tackles for lost yards.

The Gophers' total of five sacks ranks 104th in the nation, but Fleck said opposing quarterbacks have been quickly releasing the ball, cutting down on the time available to bring opponents down.

"Our pass break-ups and our quarterback pressures are up from what we thought we'd possibly have," Fleck said.

The Gophers are thin along the defensive line and have used only two in certain packages this season. Richardson's ability to clog up the middle helps make this possible.

"Steven is one of best football players," defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "A lot of times when a guy makes a play, it's not necessarily him, it's something another guy does."

One of the loudest things Richardson has done came after the two sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery he had against Northwestern last year. The Chicago native took issue with not being recruited by his hometown school.

"Hey @Northwestern am I still too short to play Big Ten football?" he tweeted after the Gophers' 29-12 win.

While Richardson has yet to make a big direct impact this season, the "Stove" just might be pre-heating.

"We are getting that right mix together to get him going and to be a little bit more productive," Smith said. "But very happy with his effort and the way that he has played."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.