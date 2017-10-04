Vikings' last season went south at Chicago

On the Tuesday after the game, head coach Mike Zimmer had surgery on his right eye, the first of eight that started when he scratched his eye in Chicago. By Wednesday, Norv Turner had resigned as offensive coordinator.

On the field, the Vikings stumbled to an 8-8 finish. A far cry from their 5-0 start.

Minnesota is again preparing to play at Chicago on Monday night, and players are looking to bounce back from last year's Halloween horror.

"We're motivated," said defensive end Everson Griffen. "That game didn't turn out like we wanted it to. ... We've got to go in against Chicago with full steam."

It seemed as if the Vikings would do that last year. After the 5-0 start, they had lost the previous week 21-10 at Philadelphia, where they were a three-point underdog to the Eagles. They were 4½-point favorites to beat a Chicago team that was going nowhere — a prime chance to get back on track.

Instead, the Bears took a 20-3 lead into the third quarter and ended up outgaining the Vikings in total yardage, 403-258.

"I remember it not being a fun game, obviously, losing on Monday night," wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

"The way we played in Chicago last year is a bad representation of who we were," said receiver Jarius Wright.

The Bears (1-3) appear to be going nowhere this season, as well, and plan to replace quarterback Mike Glennon with rookie Mitchell Trubisky for his first career start.

"He's athletic," Griffen said. "He can run a little bit, so we've got to keep him contained in the pocket."

The Vikings (2-2) sacked Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford six times in a 14-7 loss last Sunday to Detroit, so they obviously want to go after Trubisky, taken with the No. 2 pick in last April's draft. Griffen stressed, however, that another order of business comes first.

"We've got to stop the run and force them into passing situations," he said.

With Jay Cutler at quarterback last October, the Bears ran all over the Vikings' defense. Jordan Howard had 26 carries for 153 yards, including a 69-yard jaunt that led to a field goal on the Bears' first possession.

By contrast, Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked five times, and the running game managed just 57 yards.

Turner resigned two days later for reasons he never fully explained and was replaced by Pat Shurmur on an interim basis. The Vikings never returned to form and became just the sixth NFL team since 1990 to start 5-0 and miss the playoffs.

Shurmur got the job this season on a regular basis, and Minnesota ranks No. 6 in the NFL in total offense after being No. 28 in 2016. But there are still questions.

Bradford has missed the past three games with a knee injury, replaced by Case Keenum. The Vikings did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, and it's uncertain whether Bradford will be able to return against the Bears. In addition, running back Dalvin Cook, third in the NFL in rushing with 354 yards, suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament against the Lions and is out for the season. He will be replaced by Latavius Murray.

And even though the Bears haven't had much success in the past decade, they've still had their way with the Vikings at home. Since 2008, Minnesota has won just one of nine games at Soldier Field.

"Obviously, we've never really played well going there, so hopefully we can just continue to do what we do and keep getting better and good things will happen," Thielen said.

