Newton smirked as Jourdan Rodrigue, a reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked the following question:

"Cam, I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well," Rodrigue said. "Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?"

Newton muffled a smile before providing his answer.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like -- it's funny," the 28-year-old Newton said before discussing Funches' development with the team.

Cam Newton: "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes" Totally unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/CpHm7pTTqF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2017

Rodrigue did not find the humor in Newton's assessment, as evidence by her posts on social media.

"I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job," Rodrigue wrote on Twitter.

Rodrigue also tweeted that she spoke with Newton in private after the press conference.

"I spoke with him after and it was worse," she wrote. "I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from."