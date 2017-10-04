Wild sign F Winnik to one-year deal

Winnik notched one assist and had 15 shots on goal in five preseason contests for the Wild. The 32-year-old Ontario native is expected to skate on the fourth line with center Matt Cullen and right wing Tyler Ennis.

Winnik collected a career-high 12 goals, 13 assists and 49 penalty minutes in 72 games last season with the Washington Capitals.

The well-traveled Winnik has 76 goals, 152 assists and 340 penalty minutes in 717 career contests with the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington.