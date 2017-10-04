Wild sign F Winnik to one-year deal
The Minnesota Wild signed forward Daniel Winnik to a one-year, $660,000 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
Winnik attended training camp on a professional tryout contract for the Wild, who open their season at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Minnesota is expected to be without fellow forward Zach Parise for at least the first two games as he nurses a back injury.
Winnik notched one assist and had 15 shots on goal in five preseason contests for the Wild. The 32-year-old Ontario native is expected to skate on the fourth line with center Matt Cullen and right wing Tyler Ennis.
Winnik collected a career-high 12 goals, 13 assists and 49 penalty minutes in 72 games last season with the Washington Capitals.
The well-traveled Winnik has 76 goals, 152 assists and 340 penalty minutes in 717 career contests with the then-Phoenix Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington.