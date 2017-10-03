Gophers exiled quarterback Demry Croft is back on the team

Croft, who battled Conor Rhoda for the starting job for the first two weeks of the season, was suspended for undisclosed reasons after a 48-14 win at Oregon State on Sept. 9. Rhoda has started the past two games, with Seth Green elevated to backup.

Croft was listed as the third-string QB on Tuesday’s depth chart.

“We are going to hold people accountable for their actions, period,” Fleck said Tuesday.

Fleck said he believes if a starter returns from injury, “You should at least have an opportunity to keep it based on a circumstance that you can not control.”

But, he added, “When you can control the circumstance, and you can control the choice, … when you come back, well now, you’ve got to show why you should be where you were. Because other people that were here doing the right things have elevated their play while you were gone.”

Against Buffalo and Oregon State, Croft completed 7 of 12 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran times for 96 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown against Oregon State.

No special changes

The Gophers will stick with Ryan Santoso for kickoffs against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 7, in West Lafayette, Ind., Fleck said.

Santoso, who punts and has shared kickoff responsibilities with placekicker Emmit Carpenter this season, had two of five kickoffs go out of bounds in Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Maryland.

“I believe in our people and the talent we have,” Fleck said Monday. “Of course he’s gonna kick.”

Against Maryland, Santoso’s opening kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Terrapins starting field position at their 35-yard line. That helped set up a 14-play drive that stalled with a Maryland delay of game penalty on third and goal from Minnesota’s 2. The Gophers then stuffed a Maryland fake field goal attempt on fourth down.

Late in the first half, an out-of-bounds Santoso kickoff led to a 51-yard field goal that gave the Terrapins a 17-10 lead.

Fleck called Santoso’s performance “very surprising.” The Gophers have had 25 kickoffs this season, with 11 touchbacks and three going out of bounds. Carpenter had one sail out of bounds in the 48-14 rout of Oregon State.

“Everybody has games where you don’t play particularly well, and (Santoso) knows that,” Fleck said. “But we’ve got to do a better job of making sure he performs at the highest level when he has to perform at the highest level.”

Carpenter missed a 42-yard field goal attempt that halted the Gophers’ early momentum in the third quarter. He is 6 for 9 on field goals after going 22 of 24 and winning Big Ten kicker of the year honors last season.

After Maryland took a 31-24 lead with 1:10 remaining, kick returner Shannon Brooks had trouble fielding the ensuing kickoff and the Gophers started their last-gasp drive at their own 4-yard line. Three plays later, Rhoda threw a loss-sealing interception.

Briefly

The Gophers will wear a helmet sticker in honor of the late Purdue coach Joe Tiller, who passed away Saturday. … Redshirt freshman receiver Phillip Howard, who has received praise from Fleck for his performance against Maryland, had four catches for 46 yards on Saturday.