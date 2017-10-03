Knights close with a win

It was the second three-goal game of the season for Lawson-Body. The sophomore finished with a team-leading 10 goals. Central was 5-0-1 when Lawson-Body had at least one goal; the Knights were 0-11-0 when he was held scoreless.

"William was a pretty good indicator for us,'' Central coach George DuBois said. "And how many goals did we get that weren't scored by him? He was the driving force in our offense all year. Today, he was able to capitalize on mistakes. He has good soccer instincts.''

Lawson-Body had half of the Knights' 20 goals this season. He put them ahead 2-0 with goals in the opening minute and again at 7 minutes.

"When you come out flat like we did in the first 10 minutes, it makes it tough,'' said Red River coach Luke Glasoe, whose team is 5-7-4 with one game remaining. "You spend the rest of the game trying to come back.''

Red River did rally in the second half, pulling even after goals by Suraj Magar on a penalty kick and, at the 53:50 mark, Cameron Blilie. But it took just 2:23 for Lawson-Body to knock in a loose ball in front of the net for the game winner.

"That play didn't happen if Sylver Osodo didn't hustle to run down the ball and direct it toward the net,'' DuBois said.

Lawson-Body almost had a fourth goal, putting a shot off the bar late in the game. Red River goalie Carter Krenelka had just one save while Nicholas Dohman turned back 16 shots, several of them on difficult plays.

"We felt things were going our way (after tying the score),'' Glasoe said. "But you have to finish the game. Dohman made some fantastic saves. He single-handedly kept them in the game.''